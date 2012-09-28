OVERVIEW -- The class A, B, and C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and 2004-II were on CreditWatch negative due to counterparty risk linked to The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. -- The class A and B notes in E-MAC NL 2005-I were on CreditWatch negative due to counterparty risk linked to Citibank N.A. -- We have carried out a credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis of the E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I transactions. As a result of our analysis, we have today resolved the CreditWatch placements and taken various other rating actions in all three transactions. -- E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I are backed by Dutch residential mortgages originated by CMIS Nederland B.V. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various rating actions in Dutch residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) transactions E-MAC NL 2004-I B.V., E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V., and E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. (see list below). Today's rating actions resolve the CreditWatch negative placements of our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II, and on the class A and B notes in E-MAC NL 2005-I. The CreditWatch placements followed rating actions that we took on 37 of the largest rated banks on Nov. 29, 2011, as a result of applying our new ratings criteria for banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011). On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative tranches where we considered there to be a direct link between the ratings on the tranches and the rating on one of the affected banks acting as a counterparty, as per our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"). The CreditWatch placements in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II were due to a ratings link to The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1) as swap provider and the CreditWatch placement in E-MAC NL 2005-1 was due to a ratings link to Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1) as swap provider. Today's rating actions follow our credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received from the servicer. The purpose of our analysis was to establish whether we can maintain the ratings on the class A, B, and C notes of E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II, and the class A and B notes of E-MAC NL 2005-I, without giving credit to the swap or seller collection account. Today's rating actions also take into account the risks associated with the seller collection account documentation not being in compliance with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes in the E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I transactions is equal to the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the swap provider plus one notch. The seller collection account provider for all three transactions is The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1). There is no documented commitment for the seller collection account to replace itself on loss of an eligible rating. Consequently, we have applied an additional cash flow stress to address the risk of a loss of principal and interest collections resulting from a default of the seller collection account provider. The swap addresses interest rate risk between predominately fixed-rate mortgages and floating-rate notes. In some of our cash flow scenarios, we increase interest rates to 12%; in these scenarios the swap is material and the ratings cannot be maintained without the swap. Therefore, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, we cap our ratings in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II at the long-term ICR on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC plus one notch, and we cap our ratings in E-MAC NL 2005-I at the long-term ICR on Citibank plus one notch. We understand that the issuers and trustee are in discussions to potentially replace counterparties in the transactions. When any changes have been finalized, we will incorporate this in our analysis. The following paragraphs outline today's rating actions in the three transactions: E-MAC NL 2004-I The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of Oct. 25, 2011, as the mortgage payment transactions (MPT) provider, CMIS Nederland B.V. will not, and does not have the financial means to, grant the servicing advance. Therefore, as per the terms of the swap agreement, the excess spread received from the swap counterparty has fallen to 20 basis points (bps) from 35 bps as of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of the liquidity facility agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 25 bps from 12 bps and the draw fee has increased to 50 bps from 24 bps. We model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash on Day 1. The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. However, the class C and D notes are unable to maintain our current ratings in our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the absence of this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C and D notes are weak-linked to the rating on the seller collection account provider. We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. In addition, we have affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect the results of our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account risk. As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal. E-MAC NL 2004-II The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of Jan. 25, 2012, as the MPT provider, CMIS Nederland will not, and does not have the financial means to, grant the servicing advance. Therefore, as per the terms of the swap agreement, the excess spread received from the swap counterparty has fallen to 20 bps from 35 bps as of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of the liquidity facility agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 24 bps from 12 bps. We model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash on Day 1. The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. However, the class C, D, and E notes are unable to maintain our current ratings in our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the absence of this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes are weak-linked to the rating on the seller collection account provider. We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. In addition, we have affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect the results of our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account risk. As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal. We have also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class E notes to reflect our view that it is highly unlikely that principal will ultimately be repaid due to the put option not being exercised (see "Ratings Lowered To 'CCC (sf)' On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch RMBS Transactions," published on July 12, 2012). E-MAC NL 2005-I The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of July 25, 2012, as the MPT provider, CMIS Nederland will not, and does not have the financial means to, grant the servicing advance. Therefore, as per the terms of the swap agreement, the excess spread received from the swap counterparty has fallen to 20 bps from 35 bps as of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of the liquidity facility agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 24 bps from 12 bps, and the draw fee has increased to 50 bps from 25 bps. We model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash on Day 1. The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. However, the class C, D, and E notes are unable to maintain our current ratings in our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the absence of this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes are weak-linked to the rating on the seller collection account provider. The credit enhancement for the class C notes has increased since our previous review in May 2011. The current level of credit enhancement is in line with the level of enhancement for the class C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II and is sufficient to obtain a higher rating in our cash flow analysis. Therefore, we have raised our rating on the class C notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)'. In addition, we have affirmed our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect the results of our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account risk. As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal. We have also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class E notes to reflect our view that it is highly unlikely that the principal will ultimately be repaid due to the put option not being exercised (see "Ratings Lowered To 'CCC (sf)' On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch RMBS Transactions," published on July 12, 2012). We also consider credit stability in our analysis. EUR800 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg C A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed D BBB (sf) E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V. EUR613.05 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg C A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed And Removed From Credit Watch Negative B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed D BBB (sf) E CCC (sf) E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. EUR502.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Raised C A (sf) A- (sf) Ratings Affirmed D BBB- (sf) E CCC (sf)