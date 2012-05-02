(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. and its affiliates have successfully
completed the previously announced merger with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
-- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group
Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' and revising the outlook to stable. We are also raising
our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Harleysville's
insurance affiliates to 'A' and maintaining a positive outlook.
-- At the same time, we are raising our rating on Harleysville Mutual
Insurance Co. to 'A+/Stable' and subsequently withdrawing it.
-- The stable outlook on HGI reflects that of its new parent, since HGI
is now a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty
credit rating and financial strength ratings on Harleysville Mutual Insurance
Co.'s affiliates (together, Harleysville) to 'A' from 'A-' and our
counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' from
'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised our rating on Harleysville Mutual
Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrew it. Our outlook on
the insurance affiliates remains positive, while we have revised the outlook
on HGI to stable.
These multiple rating actions follow the announcement that Nationwide Mutual
Insurance Co. (A+/Stable/--) has successfully completed its merger with
Harleysville. Our ratings on Nationwide and its subsidiaries are not affected
by this action.
Rationale
We are raising our counterparty credit rating on HGI because we now view HGI
as a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide. We are
applying a standard three-notch differential between the rating on Nationwide
and its holding companies.
At the same time, we raised our counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings on Harleysville's insurance affiliates to 'A' based on our view that
these companies are what we consider strategically important to Nationwide per
our group rating methodology criteria. We expect that the Harleysville
affiliates will initially operate as a separate platform, but also expect
Nationwide to fully standardize and align the affiliates' operational,
financial, and enterprise risk management (ERM) strategies with those of the
new parent.
Nationwide has strong franchises in the personal property/casualty (P/C)
sector, retirement savings, and life insurance industries, which has been
supported by group's long-term and successful implementation of a multiple
distribution channel strategy. This acquisition enhances Nationwide's national
geographic footprint in the small commercial independent agency segment. Both
Harleysville and Nationwide's operating results were affected by the
significant number of natural catastrophes that occurred in 2011. Harleysville
had a 2011 combined ratio of 119.9%, compared with 102.5% in 2010, with 11.6
points of catastrophe losses in 2011 versus 4.1 points in 2010. Nationwide's
2011 P/C operations had a combined ratio of 109.7%, compared with 100.3% in
2010.
Outlook
The outlook on HGI is stable and is tied to that of its parent Nationwide. We
believe HGI is a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide,
so, if we changed the ratings or revised the outlook on Nationwide, we would
revise those on HGI accordingly.
The positive outlook on Harleysville's insurance affiliates is based on our
expectation we will likely view the affiliates as core to Nationwide under our
group rating methodology criteria in the next 12 to 24 months, once we believe
Nationwide has successfully integrated the companies' operating, financial,
underwriting, distribution, and ERM platforms. We also expect Harleysville to
perform in line with Nationwide. We could revise the outlook to stable if
Nationwide does not completely integrate Harleysville's insurance affiliates.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Harleysville Insurance Co.
Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co.
Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co.
Harleysville Pennland Insurance Co.
Harleysville Lake States Insurance Co.
Harleysville Insurance Co. of New York
Harleysville Insurance Co. of NJ
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A-/Positive/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A-/Positive/--
Harleysville Group Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB-
Subordinated BBB BB+
Preferred Stock BBB- BB
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A-/Positive/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A-/Positive/--
Harleysville Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Harleysville Insurance Co. of Ohio
Mainland Insurance Co.
Harleysville-Atlantic Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR A-/Positive/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR A-/Positive/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)