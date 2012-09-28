(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Federale Mutualiste's (BFM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed BFM's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating (VR) and Support Rating. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS AND VR The affirmation of BFM's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's resilient business model based on a stable commercial partnership with Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative) and satisfactory performance despite the difficult economic environment in France and competition from stronger French retail banks. The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's opinion that the operating environment in France is likely to worsen given the persistently slow economic growth. Fitch considers BFM's traditional lending base of consumer finance for public sector employees to be relatively resilient to the economic climate. However the loans inherited from Banque Francaise (BF) will be more vulnerable and could see further deterioration. Given that impaired loan loss reserves provide low coverage, Fitch sees a risk of erosion in capitalisation. Although capital ratios appear strong, capitalisation is weak, in Fitch's view, when adjusted for adequate loan reserve coverage and marking to market of the bank and sovereign securities portfolio, which includes exposure to troubled eurozone countries. RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING The bank's ratings reflect weak real capitalisation, material exposure to vulnerable European countries (notably Ireland, Portugal and Spain) arising from its large securities portfolio, unsatisfactory level of impaired loans reserve coverage, a small and concentrated franchise and dependence on SG's partnership, which is vitally important to the bank. The ratings also factor in BFM's low-risk customer base (public sector employees in France) containing the downside risk on asset quality, virtually no refinancing risk, reasonable liquidity and satisfactory internal capital generation. SG ensures the distribution of BFM's products as BFM has no network. As such, SG's agreement is essential for BFM to remain a viable business. SG's long-standing partnership includes liquidity support to BFM, through a liquidity facility which covered around 10% of customer deposits at end-H112. BFM also benefits from SG's expertise and operational support for the development and maintenance of its credit risk tools. Fitch does not foresee a change in the medium term in the partnership between SG and BFM owing to the stability of the business model (in place since the creation of BFM in 1986), which provides mutual benefits to both banks, contributes to SG's customer deposits collection and has growth prospects. Fitch believes that BFM's capital ratios (FCC: 9.79%, regulatory Tier 1 ratio: 10.64% at end-H112) are undermined by the low loan loss reserves leaving the net impaired loans (impaired loans - reserves) at a considerable 36% of FCC at end-H112. In Fitch's view, capitalisation is also overstated due to BFM's holdings of sovereign and guaranteed bank debt of troubled European countries (14% of total assets, 2.5x FCC at end-H112), which have not been marked to market and therefore a negative revaluation of these securities is not captured in the bank's FCC. BFM funds its assets with stable retail customer deposits (98% of total funding at end-H112) and maintains liquid assets and placements with banks to cover a reasonable proportion of its customer deposits (15.8% at end-H112). BFM's asset quality appears resilient to the difficult French economic environment due to its low-risk franchise and granular loan book. Fitch believes that BFM's satisfactory revenue generation capacity could cover the additional impairment charges Fitch considers necessary to cover adequately BFM's loan portfolio. BFMs IDR does not incorporate support from its main shareholder, MFP Services (53% ownership), a small French insurance company. Fitch does not rate MFP Services and considers that potential support to BFM is unknown and cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES BFM's small niche franchise constrains the upside potential for its IDRs and VR. A termination of BFM's partnership with SG would likely trigger a multi-notch downgrade of BFM's ratings. A material deterioration of the loan and/or securities credit quality, and/or a marked reduction in pre-impairment profit which would erode the bank's capitalisation and would trigger a downgrade of BFM's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: BFM Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' VR affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)