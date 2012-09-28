Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank of America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not affected by the company's agreement to settle, subject to court approval, a class action lawsuit related to the acquisition of Merrill Lynch. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, BofA will pay $2.4 billion and institute certain corporate governance policies until Jan. 1, 2015, including those relating to majority voting in director elections, annual disclosure of noncompliance with stock ownership guidelines, policies for a board committee regarding future acquisitions, the independence of the board's compensation committee and its compensation consultants, and conducting an annual "say-on-pay" vote by shareholders. BofA estimates that third-quarter litigation expenses will total about $1.6 billion, which includes the incremental costs of the settlement above previous accruals and other litigation-related items.

We believe that the settlement incrementally reduces future legal risk uncertainty for BofA. We also believe BofA will continue to consider opportunities, if presented, to reduce legal and regulatory uncertainty, which have weighed on the company's past performance and remain risks. Our "moderate" assessment of BofA's risk position, as our criteria describe the term, incorporates our expectation that the company may experience variability in performance from legal/settlement costs in excess of reserves. Our outlook on BofA is negative, partly because of ongoing legal issues.