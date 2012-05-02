Overview
-- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Santander to 'A-'
from 'A+'.
-- We are affirming the 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on its subsidiary,
Chile-based Banco Santander-Chile.
-- The ratings on Santander-Chile now reflect our view of a moderately
high likelihood of government support, which is now higher than parent support.
-- We expect the bank to maintain its healthy performance, but given the
weaker credit quality of its parent, we will closely monitor if there are
changes in the bank's current dividend, liquidity, and related party
transaction policies that could harm its stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' issuer
credit ratings and 'A' senior unsecured ratings on Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
(BSCh). The outlook is stable. BSCh's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'a-'.
Rationale
The rating action follows the downgrade of its parent, Spain-based Banco
Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following
Sovereign Downgrade," published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The
affirmation reflects our view, as stated in our criteria, that future
extraordinary government support is now higher than parent support.
We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system.
The government has a track record of providing support to the banking sector
in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we consider BSCh of high systemic
importance, due to its strong market share in terms of deposits, of around 20%
as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its position as the second largest Chilean financial
institution. As a result, we believe there is a moderately high likelihood of
government support for BSCh, if needed. Also, the long-term issuer credit
rating remains at 'A', one notch higher than its SACP, reflecting such
government support.
The ratings also reflect BSCh's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital
and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BSCh will remain highly important to
the Chilean financial system. It also factors our expectation that the bank's
performance and asset quality will remain healthy, with return on average
assets of 2.0%-2.5%, a 10% loan portfolio growth, and a 60% dividend payout
for 2012. Given the weaker credit quality of its Spain-based parent, we will
closely monitor if there are changes in BSCh's current dividend, funding and
liquidity, and related party transaction policies that could harm its SACP. If
there are aggressive changes in these areas, this could result in negative
rating actions.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0