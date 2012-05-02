Overview -- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group has closed on its new $330 million term loan and $250 million in senior secured notes, the proceeds of which it used to repay debt and to pay tender premiums. -- Following our review of the final loan documents, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the $330 million term loan, and our 'B-' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to the $250 million senior secured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction will likely lower leverage to the mid-5x area over the next few years, a level in line with the current rating. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating to Freedom Group Inc.'s $330 million term loan due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's $250 million senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Freedom Group used the proceeds from the term loan and notes to pay outstanding balances under its 10.25% senior secured notes due 2015, of which $247.6 million was outstanding on Dec. 31, 2011, and 11.25%/11.75% senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2015, of which $241.8 million was outstanding on Dec. 31, 2011. It also used the proceeds to pay for tender premiums, fees, and expenses, and to provide additional balance-sheet cash. In conjunction with the notes issuances, the company entered into a new $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility (unrated) to replace its prior $150 million ABL facility. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale Our rating on Freedom Group reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Freedom Group's business risk profile as weak reflects the company's exposure to unfavorable changes in commodity prices, vulnerability to changes in regulation, and a highly competitive operating environment for discretionary consumer spending dollars. We believe Freedom Group's leading position in many of the markets in which it operates, its breadth of product offerings, and strong brand recognition partly offset the aforementioned weaknesses. The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation for leverage to be in the high-5x area in 2012 and for funds from operation (FFO) to debt to be in the mid-single-digit percentage area. We also expect interest coverage, pro forma for the new term loan and notes, to be good, in the mid-2x area in 2012. Our financial risk assessment also incorporates large working capital uses--typically in the beginning of the year--to fund inventory investments, and the corresponding need to maintain sufficient cash on hand and revolver availability. In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group will make a sizable inventory investment, although we anticipate the company's liquidity profile will remain "adequate." Our ratings incorporate a low-single-digit decline in revenue and a low-single-digit increase in EBITDA (adjusted for anticipated nonrecurring restructuring charges) in 2012. Our 2012 revenue expectation reflects our belief that ammunition sales will decline modestly following a strategic decision by the company to eliminate underperforming ammunition product lines. We believe low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in firearms and meaningful growth in accessory products will only partly offset the ammunition sales decline. We believe growth in firearms and accessory products will, in part, reflect our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer spending, in addition to price increases across several product lines the company implemented in 2011, and new product introductions. Our expectation with respect to 2012 EBITDA stems from our belief that the company will benefit from the price increases it implemented in 2011, the elimination of underperforming product lines, and factory efficiencies following actions taken over the past several quarters. Tempering factors we expect include commodity input prices remaining high and volatile, increased investments in new product launches, and somewhat higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. For 2013, we currently expect low-single-digit percent growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Our expectation stems from our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer spending in 2013, which we believe will help propel further demand across all segments, as well as our expectation for product pricing to remain stable. Our expectation for modest EBITDA growth stems from our revenue expectation and our belief that the company will maintain the factory efficiencies from previous actions. Freedom Group is the largest manufacturer of firearms and commercial ammunition in the U.S., with leading brands in several product categories. The company's firearms segment, which represented 55% of 2011 sales, targets both the consumer and military and law enforcement channels and competes in various product categories, including modern sporting rifles and shotguns. The company's ammunition segment, which represented 40.5% of 2011 sales, operates in a highly competitive market and profitability in the segment is highly sensitive to commodity costs. The company's accessory products segment, while a small contributor to revenue, typically generates the highest gross margin among all product segments. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, Freedom Group has an "adequate" liquidity profile. Relevant factors in our assessment of Freedom Group's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash even if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe Freedom Group has a sound relationship with banks. -- We believe the company has a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011 included $36.8 million of cash on hand and $86.3 million of availability under the company's $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The company typically draws from cash balances and revolver availability in the first quarter of the year as it builds inventory and accounts receivables increase in advance of the peak fall sales season. Access to the ABL is an important liquidity support for any shortfalls in internal cash funding of working capital uses. Notwithstanding our expectation for modest EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe operating cash flow will be negative in 2012 due to a sizable inventory investment during the year. Operating cash flow in 2011 of $33 million was sufficient to fund $13 million in capital expenditures and $1.4 million in acquisitions. The company used its remaining cash flow and cash on hand to repurchase $27.5 million in principal of its senior secured notes. We expect cash balances and revolver availability in 2012 to fund inventory build-up and about $20 million in capital expenditures. Freedom Group has stated it plans to bring inventory levels down over time. In this scenario, operating cash flow generation could be supported by a moderation in inventory investment levels in future periods, provided the company achieves a moderate level of sales growth. We expect capital expenditures to be manageable, at about 2% of revenue on average, in line with historic levels. The new term loan does not have any financial covenants. There is one financial covenant under the company's new ABL revolver, applicable only if excess availability falls below $15 million; then a fixed-charge covenant of 1.1x would take effect. The company will have no significant near-term debt maturities until 2019, when the new term loan matures. Amortization payments under the new term loan are $3.3 million annually, in addition to an excess cash flow sweep requirement. Recovery Analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Freedom Group, to be published as soon as possible following this release, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA and debt reduction to propel improvement in debt to EBITDA toward the mid-5x area by 2013, in line with the current rating. A higher rating is unlikely over the intermediate term, as it would necessitate a reassessment of Freedom Group's business risk profile and a meaningful reduction in leverage to at least the mid-4x area. We could lower the rating if leverage rises above 6x on a sustained basis or interest coverage falls to the mid-1x area. This could result from declines in demand or increasing commodity prices, combined with an inability to pass them on to customers through higher prices. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Freedom Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings FGI Operating Company, LLC FGI Finance Inc. Senior Secured US$250 mil 7.875% third-lien nts B- due 2020 Recovery Rating 6 FGI Operating Company, LLC US$330 mil second-lien bank ln B+ due 2019 Recovery Rating 3