Overview
-- On April 20, 2012, Pampa received a notification from Chile's
securities regulator, requesting that it resubmits its 2011 financial results.
-- Standard & Poor's is placing the 'BB-' global scale ratings on the
company, including the corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing once we have more clarity
about the potential accounting, regulatory, and corporate governance
implications related to the regulator's notification. We will also need to see
the effects of the company's final dividend payment for 2011 on its liquidity
and financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' global
scale corporate credit rating on Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A.
(Pampa) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Upon the conclusion of our
review, we could lower the ratings by, at most, one notch.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement during the next 90 days after
we have more clarity with respect to the potential regulatory and governance
effects of the financial restatement request, the final dividend payment for
2011, and the company's financing strategy, including a potential capital
increase.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows a notification from Chile's securities
regulator, Superintendencia de Valores y Seguros de Chile (SVS), requesting
that Pampa resubmits its 2011 financial results and deducts a total amount of
$235 million from the statement. This $235 million originally accounted for an
increase in the value of their holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
S.A. (SQM--BBB/Stable).
Based on the reported results, Pampa's Board of Directors proposed a dividend
of $106 million, representing a 30% of net income reported in 2011, which is
in line with minimum payout ratio required by Chilean law.
The reversal of the gain would imply neither a breach of financial covenants
nor a deterioration in Pampa's credit metrics, with a net debt to operating
cash flow ratio and dividends received over operating costs and interest
charges amounting to 8.7x and 2.86x, respectively, during 2011.
If Pampa removed the $235 million gain, as instructed by the SVS, the base for
the calculation of the mandatory dividend payment would be significantly
reduced. However, as of May 2, 2012, the accuracy of its 2011 results is not
clear. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a cash position of $55 million. In
addition, for the next two years, we estimate dividends from SQM to be in
excess of $75 million. We believe that the company would mainly apply this to
annual interest payments of approximately $25 million.
If Pampa effectively distributes the proposed dividend, we would reassess the
company's financing strategy. In addition to a potential capital increase,
Pampa might also have the flexibility to divest a portion of its position in
SQM B shares, without loosing control of SQM, or refinance-either partially or
totally--its 2013 debt maturities.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Pampa Calichera S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg BB-/STABLE
Senior Secured debt BB-/Watch Neg BB-
