(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 20, 2012, Pampa received a notification from Chile's securities regulator, requesting that it resubmits its 2011 financial results. -- Standard & Poor's is placing the 'BB-' global scale ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing once we have more clarity about the potential accounting, regulatory, and corporate governance implications related to the regulator's notification. We will also need to see the effects of the company's final dividend payment for 2011 on its liquidity and financial flexibility. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' global scale corporate credit rating on Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. (Pampa) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Upon the conclusion of our review, we could lower the ratings by, at most, one notch. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement during the next 90 days after we have more clarity with respect to the potential regulatory and governance effects of the financial restatement request, the final dividend payment for 2011, and the company's financing strategy, including a potential capital increase. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows a notification from Chile's securities regulator, Superintendencia de Valores y Seguros de Chile (SVS), requesting that Pampa resubmits its 2011 financial results and deducts a total amount of $235 million from the statement. This $235 million originally accounted for an increase in the value of their holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM--BBB/Stable). Based on the reported results, Pampa's Board of Directors proposed a dividend of $106 million, representing a 30% of net income reported in 2011, which is in line with minimum payout ratio required by Chilean law. The reversal of the gain would imply neither a breach of financial covenants nor a deterioration in Pampa's credit metrics, with a net debt to operating cash flow ratio and dividends received over operating costs and interest charges amounting to 8.7x and 2.86x, respectively, during 2011. If Pampa removed the $235 million gain, as instructed by the SVS, the base for the calculation of the mandatory dividend payment would be significantly reduced. However, as of May 2, 2012, the accuracy of its 2011 results is not clear. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a cash position of $55 million. In addition, for the next two years, we estimate dividends from SQM to be in excess of $75 million. We believe that the company would mainly apply this to annual interest payments of approximately $25 million. If Pampa effectively distributes the proposed dividend, we would reassess the company's financing strategy. In addition to a potential capital increase, Pampa might also have the flexibility to divest a portion of its position in SQM B shares, without loosing control of SQM, or refinance-either partially or totally--its 2013 debt maturities. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 201 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Pampa Calichera S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg BB-/STABLE Senior Secured debt BB-/Watch Neg BB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)