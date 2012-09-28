Sept 28 () - Our outlook for credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector remains broadly stable in 2012 and 2013, despite mixed economic indicators in the U.S. and the still-high probability of Europe sinking into a deeper recession, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in an industry report card titled "Slower Growth Is Likely For U.S. Capital Goods Companies." "We expect the operating environment to be somewhat positive for the next 12 months, but the industrial-led U.S. recovery that has supported revenue growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging is weakening," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth. Most companies have room at their respective ratings for moderating growth. However, we could lower ratings on companies with relatively high exposure to Europe or sluggish end markets, such as defense. A number of risks remain at play, including the possibility of a recession in Europe, a hard landing in China, and the fiscal cliff in the U.S. Europe represents a key swing factor, and the potential for the sovereign debt crisis to stall the global economic recovery continues to temper our expectations through 2013. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.