Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms ratings on the following CNL Commercial Mortgage 2001-2 loan backed adjustable rate certificates: --Class A at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. The rating actions reflect stable performance, growing credit enhancement, and strong loss coverage levels. The transaction has continued to perform within Fitch's expectations with cumulative net losses of 1.11%, to date. The Stable Rating Outlook designation for the notes reflects Fitch's view that ratings are not expected to change within the next 12 months, based on current performance and current obligor concentrations. However, Fitch will continue to monitor the series as the transaction continues to amortize. As the obligor count for the pool continues to decline and tail risk increases, Fitch will review the transaction for potential ratings action or withdrawals. In reviewing the transactions, Fitch took into account analytical considerations outlined in Fitch's 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', issued June 6, 2012, including asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure, legal structure, and originator and servicer quality. Fitch's analysis incorporated a review of collateral characteristics, in particular, focusing on delinquent and defaulted loans within the pool. All loans over 60 days delinquent were deemed defaulted loans. In instances of no current delinquency performance, Fitch looks to the worst 24-month delinquency average for the pool as its assumed default expectation. The defaulted loans were applied loss and recovery expectations based on collateral type and historical recovery performance to establish an expected net loss assumption for the transaction. Fitch stressed the cash flows generated by the underlying assets by applying its expected net loss assumption. Furthermore, Fitch applied a loss multiplier to evaluate break-even cash flow runs to determine the level of expected cumulative losses the structure can withstand at a given rating level. The loss multiplier scale utilized is consistent with that of other commercial asset backed security (ABS) transactions. Additionally, to review possible concentration risks within the pool, Fitch evaluated the impact of the default of the largest performing obligors. Similar to the analysis detailed above, Fitch applied loss and recovery expectations to the performing obligors based on collateral type and historical recovery performance. The expected loss assumption was then compared to the credit support available to the outstanding notes given Fitch's expected losses on the currently defaulted loans. Consistent with the obligor approach detailed in 'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equipment Lease and Loan ABS', dated Jan. 12, 2012, Fitch applied losses from the largest performing obligors commensurate with the individual rating category. The number of obligors ranges from 20 at 'AAA' to five at 'B'.