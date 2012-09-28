Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to the $30 million SIFMA Index Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 issued by the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency and guaranteed by Ventas Realty L.P. (guarantor), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Ventas Inc. (see list). The borrower is Woodbriar Senior Living LLC. The bonds are secured by a first priority mortgage lien on a to-be constructed 125 unit assisted living facility in Falmouth, Mass.., and security interest in all personal property, a lien on gross revenues, a collateral assignment of the management agreement and the related construction and design documents, construction contracts, assignment of bank accounts, leases, and various other property documents. Ventas Realty L.P. will provide a guaranty of payment of interest and principal related to the $30 million bonds. Ventas will also be required to guarantee lien free timely completion of the project and payment obligations related to the bonds and any project cost over-runs In our view, the guaranty is a legal, valid, binding, irrevocable, and unconditional obligation of Ventas Realty L.P. as it relates to the full and prompt payment of the bonds and interest when due and payable. As a result, the guaranty shall be a senior obligation of Ventas Realty L.P. and rank equally with the company's existing senior unsecured obligations. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- General Criteria: Guarantee Default: Assessing The Impact On The Guarantor's Issuer Credit Rating, May 11, 2012 -- General Criteria: Methodology and Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter OF Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 New Rating Ventas Realty L.P. (Guarantor) $30 mil. Mtg.Rev.Bonds BBB