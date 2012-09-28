Overview -- U.S. real estate franchising and brokerage company Realogy Corp. has begun marketing a proposed IPO of its common stock. -- Realogy expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt. -- We are placing ratings on the company, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We will monitor Realogy's progress toward completing the proposed IPO in order to resolve the CreditWatch listing. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed ratings on Realogy Corp., including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. The action follows the company's amended S-1 filing today, which commences the active marketing period for a proposed $1 billion IPO of Realogy's common stock. Concurrent with and in addition to the IPO, Realogy expects about $1.9 billion in convertible debt to convert common stock. Realogy expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay $650 million in 13.5% second-lien notes due 2017, $64 million in 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2014, $41 million in 11% senior pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2014, to redeem $207 million in principal amount of 11% convertible notes due 2018, and to pay fees and expenses and other anticipated costs. In the event Realogy completes its proposed IPO, we expect to take the following rating actions: -- We will raise the corporate credit rating three notches to 'B' from 'CCC'. -- We will raise the issue-level rating on the first-lien senior secured debt two notches to 'B+' from 'B-' and revise the recovery rating on this debt to '2' from '1'. -- We will raise the issue-level rating on the first-and-a-half lien senior secured debt two notches to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and revise the recovery rating on this debt to '6' from '5'. -- We will raise the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured and subordinated debt three notches to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. The recovery rating on this debt will remain '6'. The downward recovery rating revisions on the first-lien and 1.5-lien debt would reflect weaker recovery prospects for these lenders under our simulated default scenario. With the lower debt service levels pro forma for the IPO and debt conversion, Realogy's EBITDA would have to decline farther to trigger a payment default compared with the company's existing capital structure. This would reduce Realogy's enterprise value and first-lien and 1.5 lien recovery prospects in a default scenario. Rationale The CreditWatch positive listing on the company's existing 'CCC' corporate credit rating reflects the prospects that Realogy may complete the IPO and debt conversion over the near term. These actions would result in a significant reduction of approximately $2.8 billion in debt (compared with $7.6 billion in reported funded and securitization debt as of June 2012) and the decrease of approximately $330 million in interest expense (compared with $672 million in the 12 months ended June 2012). In the event of the completion of the IPO and debt conversion, the three-notch upgrade to a 'B' corporate credit rating on Realogy Corp. would reflect significant deleveraging and debt service relief for the company, although our assessment of the company's financial risk profile would remain "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Pro forma for the completion of the IPO, our measure of total lease and securitization adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage) would decline to about 9.5x from 16x as of June 2012. Incorporating our current expectation of EBITDA growth in the second half of 2012 and in 2013, this pro forma leverage measure would improve to about 8x by December 2012 and to the low-7x area in 2013. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense would increase to around 1.5x from 0.7x as of June 2012. Incorporating our current estimate of EBITDA growth in the second half of 2012 and in 2013, this pro forma coverage measure would improve to the high-1x area in 2012 and in 2013. In addition, in the event of the completion of the IPO and debt conversion, we believe Realogy's liquidity profile would be "adequate," according to our criteria, based on improved interest coverage, materially improved levels of free cash flow, adequate cash balances, and sufficient EBITDA cushion compared with credit facility covenant levels to withstand a 15% decline in forecasted EBITDA. The rating also reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. This is based on Realogy's strong residential real estate brokerage brands, including CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, The Corcoran Group, ERA, and Sotheby's; good market position; and geographic diversity. Our current operating performance estimates for Realogy are based on, and include, the following assumptions and expectations: -- Our economists' belief the U.S. residential housing market may be experiencing a recovery in terms of existing home sales, as existing home inventory levels are down significantly, housing affordability has improved and mortgage rates are at historic lows. -- FannieMae's current forecast is for existing home sales to increase 8% in 2012 and 3% in 2013, and for median home prices to increase 2% in 2012 and to be flat in 2013. The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) current forecast is for existing home sales to increase 9% in 2012 and 8% in 2013, and for median home prices to increase 5% in 2012 and 5% in 2013. -- However, risks to a U.S. residential housing recovery still include houses in the process of, or likely to be in, foreclosure. Mortgage data provider CoreLogic estimated 1.3 million homes were in the national foreclosure inventory as of July 2012 from 1.5 million as of July 2011. We believe it could take a few more years to clear the supply of distressed homes on the national market. In addition, mortgage underwriting standards remain tight compared with a few years ago, and this may constrain the pace of the housing recovery. -- Given these housing industry drivers and risks, we have assumed that the increase in home sale transaction sides at Realogy is around 10% in 2012. Realogy has achieved near these levels of increases in transaction sides in the first half of 2012. We assume company-wide home sale transaction sides increase in the mid single digits in 2013. -- We have assumed the average price of homes that Realogy sells increases in the mid single digits in the franchising business and in the low single digits in the owned brokerage business in 2012. We assume home prices increase in the low single digits in 2013. -- Based on these drivers, we believe EBITDA will increase in the low- to mid-20% area in 2012 and in the 10% area in 2013. -- Under this scenario, we believe pro forma leverage will improve to about 8x by December 2012 and to the low-7x area in 2013, and that pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense will improve to the high-1x area in 2012 and in 2013, due to EBITDA growth and potential debt reduction from the planned IPO and debt conversion. Recovery analysis We will publish an updated recovery report upon the resolution of this CreditWatch listing. CreditWatch We will monitor Realogy's progress toward completing the proposed IPO in order to resolve the CreditWatch listing. In the event Realogy does not complete the IPO and debt conversion, we believe Realogy would need to access external capital or rely on sponsor Apollo for an equity injection over the near term to cover a financing shortfall due to high levels of interest expense in the current capital structure. This may put downward pressure on the current rating. Ratings List Ratings Placed on CreditWatch To From Realogy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Pos/-- CCC/Developing/-- Senior Secured Credit Facilities B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Secured Notes CCC-/Watch Pos CCC- Recovery Rating 5 5 Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Pos CC Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CC/Watch Pos CC Recovery Rating 6 6