Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has placed West Penn Allegheny Health System's(WPAHS) 'B+' rating on Rating Watch Negative, in response to the system's announcement today that it has notified Highmark, Inc. that the system is released from its obligations under an affiliation agreement signed by the two companies last November.

The rating action applies to $737 million series of 2007A health system revenue bonds issued by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority. Fitch's last rating commentary noted that the failure of WPAHS to finalize the affiliation agreement with insurer Highmark would lead to downward rating pressure. Fitch is assessing the effect of the announcement and monitoring developments, and will take rating action as appropriate.