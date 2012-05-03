(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- BancWest Corp.'s credit costs have declined significantly, leading to
profitability improvements.
-- We are revising our outlook on BancWest and its banking subsidiaries
to stable from negative.
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit ratings on BancWest
and its banking subsidiaries.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
BancWest Corp. (BWE) and its banking subsidiaries--Bank of the West and First
Hawaiian Bank--to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A'
long-term issuer credit ratings on BWE and its banking subsidiaries.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of BWE's fundamental stand-alone credit
profile (SACP). The company's cost of risk declined materially over the past
few years, reflecting a better credit outlook and a significant reduction in
loan loss provisions. BWE's special-mention, classified, and nonaccrual loan
balances also have declined over the past several quarters. BWE reduced its
loan-loss provisions by 41% to $338 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from $576
million a year earlier. As a result of a selective credit process and low
demand for loans, we expect that loan loss provisions will continue to decline
moderately. Net charge-offs decreased to 100 basis points (bps) as of Dec. 31,
2011, from 141 bps a year earlier, and gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) to
loans plus other real estate owned declined to 3.09% from 3.78%.
The company's net income doubled to $518 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from a
year earlier. Net income benefited from $180 million in reserve releases in
2011, compared with $158 million in 2010. Management's cost-reduction efforts
and lower interest expense also helped net income in 2011.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BWE on the support the company receives
as a strategically important and wholly owned subsidiary of its parent, BNP
Paribas (BNP; AA-/Negative/A-1+). Per our group rating methodology, the 'A'
issuer credit rating is three notches higher than BWE's SACP of 'bbb', based
on the parental support we believe the company could receive.
BWE is a $78 billion intermediate bank holding company that conducts banking
operations in the western half of the contiguous U.S., Hawaii, Guam, and
Saipan through its two banking subsidiaries, Bank of the West and First
Hawaiian Bank. The company's loan portfolio is diversified by type, and its
risk appetite is not aggressive. First Hawaiian Bank has performed well, and
its earnings continue to increase. Bank of the West's earnings also have
improved, but its loan growth remains soft amid the still vulnerable
California economy. Nevertheless, we expect stable profitability as BWE's
credit costs continue to decline.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BWE's asset quality and
profitability will continue to improve despite California's weak economy. If
BWE's commercial credit portfolio deteriorates, causing NPAs to rise toward
4%, we could lower the SACP. If we believe the company's strategic importance
to BNP declines, we could reduce the ratings uplift we incorporate into the
issuer credit rating. Conversely, we could raise the SACP if BWE's credit
quality improves--with NPAs declining and remaining below 3% for a prolonged
period and financial pressure abating--or if our projected risk-adjusted
capital ratio increases and remains consistently above 7%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)