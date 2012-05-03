(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- BancWest Corp.'s credit costs have declined significantly, leading to profitability improvements. -- We are revising our outlook on BancWest and its banking subsidiaries to stable from negative. -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit ratings on BancWest and its banking subsidiaries. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on BancWest Corp. (BWE) and its banking subsidiaries--Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank--to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term issuer credit ratings on BWE and its banking subsidiaries. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of BWE's fundamental stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The company's cost of risk declined materially over the past few years, reflecting a better credit outlook and a significant reduction in loan loss provisions. BWE's special-mention, classified, and nonaccrual loan balances also have declined over the past several quarters. BWE reduced its loan-loss provisions by 41% to $338 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from $576 million a year earlier. As a result of a selective credit process and low demand for loans, we expect that loan loss provisions will continue to decline moderately. Net charge-offs decreased to 100 basis points (bps) as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 141 bps a year earlier, and gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) to loans plus other real estate owned declined to 3.09% from 3.78%. The company's net income doubled to $518 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from a year earlier. Net income benefited from $180 million in reserve releases in 2011, compared with $158 million in 2010. Management's cost-reduction efforts and lower interest expense also helped net income in 2011. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BWE on the support the company receives as a strategically important and wholly owned subsidiary of its parent, BNP Paribas (BNP; AA-/Negative/A-1+). Per our group rating methodology, the 'A' issuer credit rating is three notches higher than BWE's SACP of 'bbb', based on the parental support we believe the company could receive. BWE is a $78 billion intermediate bank holding company that conducts banking operations in the western half of the contiguous U.S., Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan through its two banking subsidiaries, Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank. The company's loan portfolio is diversified by type, and its risk appetite is not aggressive. First Hawaiian Bank has performed well, and its earnings continue to increase. Bank of the West's earnings also have improved, but its loan growth remains soft amid the still vulnerable California economy. Nevertheless, we expect stable profitability as BWE's credit costs continue to decline. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that BWE's asset quality and profitability will continue to improve despite California's weak economy. If BWE's commercial credit portfolio deteriorates, causing NPAs to rise toward 4%, we could lower the SACP. If we believe the company's strategic importance to BNP declines, we could reduce the ratings uplift we incorporate into the issuer credit rating. Conversely, we could raise the SACP if BWE's credit quality improves--with NPAs declining and remaining below 3% for a prolonged period and financial pressure abating--or if our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio increases and remains consistently above 7%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)