Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
U.S. behavioral healthcare provider National Mentor Holdings Inc. (B/Stable/--)
are unaffected by the company's proposed changes to its term loan B, which
include a $20 million upsizing to $550 million, and reduced pricing. The new
pricing would be 25 to 50 basis points lower--to LIBOR plus 475 to 500 basis
points from LIBOR plus 525. The LIBOR floor will also be reduced by 50 basis
points to 1.25% from a 1.75% floor. We expect the lower pricing to reduce
interest expense by about $5 million annually. The additional term loan debt has
no significant effect on National Mentor's credit measures and we expect
cushions on debt covenants to remain comfortably above 10%.
The corporate credit rating on National Mentor is 'B' and the rating outlook
is stable. The rating reflects our view of National Mentor's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, supported by credit metrics of debt to
EBITDA over 5x and funds from operations of less than 10%. The company's
"weak" business risk profile continues to reflect its significant exposure to
reimbursement risk and the fragmented nature of the behavioral health
industry. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see
Standard & Poor's research report on National Mentor published July 10, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
National Mentor Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$550 mil term loan B B+
Recovery Rating 2