Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline --
Fourth-Quarter 2011May 3 - The late-stage R&D programs at Fitch-rated pharmaceutical developers
expanded at a slower pace in Q4'11, during which time only five novel drug
candidates were added to research portfolios. The fourth-quarter total compares
to Q3'11 when the large pharmaceutical companies covered in Fitch's report
collectively increased their late-stage pipelines by 11 new drug projects.
The sluggish pattern has continued into 2012 as drug research programs increased
by merely six new drug candidates. On a positive note, Fitch notes that more
than half of the new drug candidates in the fourth quarter and beyond advanced
from internal mid-stage research.
The slowdown is somewhat troubling as Fitch sees the major challenge for the
industry in 2012 being the peak of the current period of historic drug patent
expirations. Four of the industry's top-10 selling medicines will lose or have
lost patent protection by the end of 2012.
Fitch notes, however, that total novel product approvals by the FDA in 2011 have
vastly outnumbered 2010 levels. In 2011, the FDA approved 30 new treatments,
compared to 21 treatments authorized for marketing in 2010. Fitch estimates the
majority of these products may reach blockbuster status. Fitch-rated branded
pharmaceutical developed reached three-fourths of their targets for regulatory
registration in 2011.
The full report 'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.