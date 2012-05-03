May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM; A/Stable/A-1) were unaffected by the announced increase in interest charged on NRAM's government loan. On April 27, 2012, NRAM announced that with effect from May 4, 2012, HM Treasury will increase the interest rate on NRAM's government loan from Bank of England base rate + 25 basis points (bps) to base rate + 100 bps. NRAM estimates that the increase in the interest rate will reduce pre-tax profit by approximately GBP100 million in 2012. The increase in the interest rate does not change our assessment of NRAM's capital and earnings as "adequate," which reflects our expectation that the risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will remain around 10% over the next 12-24 months. This projection reflects our expectation of pressure on profitability from rising impairment charges and a continued decline in the size of the balance sheet. This assessment also factors in our view that the government may use its unilateral right again in the future to raise the interest rate to extract "excess" capital from NRAM.