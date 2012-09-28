Sept 28 - Overview -- In our view, it is unlikely that U.S.-based Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. will achieve our previous EBITDA projections in 2012 and 2013 due to aluminum prices being lower than we previously expected. -- We are lowering our ratings on Noranda, including the corporate credit rating, to 'B' from 'B+'. -- In addition, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Aug. 30, 2012. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although credit metrics are currently weak for the rating, we believe aluminum prices will eventually firm up, such that leverage returns to the 4x to 5x range. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Franklin, Tenn.-based Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. (Noranda) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Noranda Aluminum Acquisition Corp.'s $325 million term loan to 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the term loan remains '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on Noranda Aluminum Acquisition's senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on these notes remains '6', indicating our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Aug. 30, 2012. Rationale We downgraded Noranda because we believe it is unlikely that the company will achieve our previous EBITDA projections in 2012 and 2013 because aluminum prices are lower than we previously expected. In our view, aluminum prices have been under pressure due to market concerns about Chinese demand growth and economic uncertainty in the eurozone, as well as a relatively stronger U.S. dollar as compared with 2011. Our baseline scenario assumes that Noranda will produce about 580 million pounds of primary aluminum in 2012, and will ship 365 million pounds from its downstream operations, in line with production in 2011. Our EBITDA assumptions are sensitive to aluminum prices and fluctuate about $60 million for every $0.10 change in price. We expect EBITDA of about $100 million to $130 million in 2012. This combines the above assumptions with an assumed average London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminum price of $0.90 per pound for 2012, consistent with Standard & Poor's metals price assumption, along with a Midwest premium of $0.08 per pound. Our EBITDA expectation also factors in relatively flat cash costs over 2011 levels. In 2013, our LME aluminum price assumption is $0.95 per pound, and we assume the Midwest premium returns to its long-term average of $0.05 per pound. As a result, we expect EBITDA to be within the same range in 2013. As a result, we expect total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be between 5.5x and 6.5x, with funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt below 10%. We believe these metrics are weak for the 'B' rating given Noranda's "vulnerable" business risk profile; however, we assume that over the next several years, aluminum prices should firm, which will help the company's leverage return to the 4x to 5x range. As a result of our view of increased leverage, along with a relatively aggressive financial policy (Noranda paid a special $87 million dividend to its shareholders earlier this year), we now view the company's financial profile as "aggressive." Our corporate credit rating on Noranda also reflects what we consider to be the company's vulnerable business risk profile. The vulnerable business risk profile is reflected in Noranda's limited operating diversity, its exposure to the highly cyclical aluminum industry, and its relatively high cost position (absent earnings credits from bauxite and alumina sales). Noranda, a primary aluminum producer with downstream operations, has a vertically integrated upstream segment which can account for more than 80% of EBITDA. However, this segment only operates one smelter, thus highlighting the risk we associate with the company's limited operating diversity, as any disruption could severely affect overall financial results. In our view, the aluminum industry is cyclical and volatile, and profitability suffered during the economic downturn. In the near term, we expect that because of global economic uncertainty, prices will likely be weak and improvement may be erratic. However, we believe that supply and demand should gradually come into better balance either through increased demand as economic recovers, or-in the absence of economic improvement-through additional curtailments of smelting capacity globally, which should shore up pricing. Liquidity We view Noranda's liquidity as "adequate" based on the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the company's $250 million asset-based lending {ABL} revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility, even if EBITDA drops by 30%. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $50 million of balance sheet cash and $165 million of availability under its $250 million ABL facility as of June 30, 2012. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which fluctuates throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. We do not think the company faces any financial covenant issues, as a fixed-charge covenant applies only if availability under the under the credit facilities falls to less than $20 million. In light of our projections, we expect Noranda to maintain adequate liquidity and not trigger the fixed-charge covenant. We expect free operating cash flow to be negative in 2012 and 2013, as we expect the company's capital expenditures to increase to between $70 million and $80 million to support growth projects. However, if aluminum prices were to remain low for an extended period of time, we would expect the company to rationalize its growth spending and match capital expenditures to cash flow generation. We expect liquidity to remain adequate to fund the company's internal working capital needs. Noranda does not have any maturities until 2015, when its senior unsecured notes mature. However, if more than $100 million of the notes remains outstanding 91 days before maturity, the term loan facility's maturity will accelerate to 2015 from 2019. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Noranda, to be published shortly after the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although credit metrics are currently weak for the rating, we believe aluminum prices will firm over the next several years such that leverage returns to a range of 4x to 5x. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate to fund capital expenditures and working capital. We would lower the rating if aluminum prices remain low, such that Noranda's cash burn increases and we no longer deemed liquidity to be adequate. Though an upgrade seems unlikely in the near term given the current operating environment, one could occur over time if aluminum prices improve such that the company maintains leverage between 3x and 4x. This could occur if aluminum prices rise to and are sustained above $1.00 per pound. 