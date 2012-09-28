BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust says LMIR Trust entered into share purchase agreements
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
Sept 28 Moody's changes outlook to negative for Argentine companies (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
June 5 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share to resume trading on June 6 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qXjQxv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)