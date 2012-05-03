(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 3 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the following ratings:
Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (Ambev):
--Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-';
--Local currency long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'.
Ambev International Finance Co. Ltd.
--Foreign currency long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--Unsecured notes due 2017 to to 'A' from 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed Ambev's 'AAA(bra)' national scale rating and the 'AAA(bra)'
rating of Ambev's BRL1.248 billion notes due in 2012. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has also affirmed the foreign
and local currency IDRs of Cerveceria y Malteria Quilmes S.A.I.C.A. y G. (CMQ)
at 'BB+'. CMQ is an Argentine subsidiary of Ambev. Its rating have been linked
to a degree to Ambev's through Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating criteria;
the increasing regulatory and political uncertainty in Argentina limits CMQ's
ratings to one notch below investment grade.
The upgrades of Ambev's ratings are a result of the company's continued
commitment to a solid capital structure and its very strong free cash flow
generation. The upgrades also reflect the continued improvement in
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (AB InBev) credit quality during the last year.
Ambev's 'A' ratings are amongst Fitch's highest corporate ratings in Latin
America. They reflect the unique qualities of the company, which include
excellent business positions in several markets, continued strong operating cash
flows, and the stability and defensive nature of the beverage industry. The
ratings are higher than Brazil's country ceiling of 'BBB+' due to the geographic
diversification of the company's operations and cash flows and the close credit
linkage of Ambev and AB InBev.
Fitch expects Ambev's EBITDA to grow in the high single digits in 2012 and that
the company will generate free cash flow after capital expenditures (but before
dividends) of about BRL 11 billion. This will allow the company to distribute
significant dividends and pursue key acquisitions without weakening the ratings
below the 'A' category.
The company generated BRL13.1 billion of EBITDA during 2011, a 12% increase from
BRL11.7 billion during 2010. During this time period, Ambev's funds from
operations (FFO) grew by 14% to BRL12 billion, while its cash flow from
operations (CFO) increased by 25% to BRL12.6 billion thanks to the company's
continued focus on working capital management. Free cash flow after BRL3.2
billion of capital expenditures (but before dividends) was strong at BRL9.4
billion. Dividend payments were BRL5.5 billion in 2011. In the first quarter of
2012 the company's revenue and EBITDA increased by 10% and 9% respectively as
compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
As of March 31, 2012, Ambev had BRL8.2 billion of cash and market securities and
BRL3.8 billion of total debt. Ambev's FFO adjusted leverage ratio was 0.3 times
(x) and its total debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.3x. Fitch expects the company to lower
its cash position in the next two years, resulting in a net leverage position by
2013. In spite of the movement to a net debt position, Ambev's total leverage
should continue to remain below 1.0. During the past decade, Ambev's total
debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 1.2x, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 0.6x.
The former ratio exceeded 2.0x only one time during the past decade, when it
reached 2.3x in 2001. Ambev's net debt/EBITDA ratio hit a high of 1.4x in 2004.
Brazil continues to be Ambev's key market, accounting for more than 73% of its
EBITDA during the last-12-months ended March 31, 2012. While the Brazilian
economy slowed down during 2011, Fitch believes that the downturn is cyclical.
Fitch expects that GDP growth will accelerate in 2012 and return closer to its
sustainable potential growth rate of 4%-5%. This level of growth supports
Brazil's medium-term fiscal outlook and should continue to strengthen the
country's external liquidity position. The combination of these factors should
improve the country's ability to absorb external shocks. The strength in the
Brazilian economy should also result in growing personal income levels and
higher consumption of beverage products.
The company's Brazilian beer sales have increased by about 22% since 2008, while
its share of the beer market has increased to 69% from 67.5% (slightly declining
from 70.1% in 2010). During this time period, the company's soft drink sales
have increased 19% and its market share has remained stable at 17.9%. Ambev also
has dominant beer market shares of 41% in Canada, 76.9% in Argentina and nearly
100% in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Uruguay. These leading market positions are
viewed to be sustainable because of the company's strong brands and extensive
distribution systems.
The linkages between Ambev and AB InBev's credit quality are many, and the
upgrades reflect the reduction of AB InBev's total debt to USD42.3 billion at
the end of 2011 from USD60billion at the end of 2008 through asset sales and
with operating cash flow. Continued debt reduction plus growing cash flow should
allow AB InBev to lower its net adjusted leverage ratio to about 2.0x by the end
of 2012 from about 2.4x during 2011. AB InBev is Ambev's controlling
shareholder, owning 61.9% of total capital and 74% of the voting shares. More
than 50% of AmBev's board is made up of either members of AB InBev's board or
its management team, and AmBev represents more than 50% of AB InBev's
consolidated EBITDA.
What Could Change the Ratings or Outlook
Continued improvements in Brazil's sovereign risk, Ambev's main market and the
further strengthening of AB InBev's credit profile and ratings my result in
positive rating action.
Conversely, additional acquisitions by either Ambev or AB Inbev that might
result in a material change in the company's capital structure may result in a
rating downgrade.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)