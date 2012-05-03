May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that, based on continually evolving conditions in the debt capital markets, we are revising our existing debt issuance limits for credit estimates in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The revised limits will become effective immediately and are outlined in the commentary titled "Standard & Poor's Revises Global Debt Issuance Limits For Credit Estimates And Private Ratings," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. We previously implemented debt issuance limits worldwide for both credit estimates and private ratings. These limits are designed to improve transparency and clarity and to provide consistency across all jurisdictions. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.