Overview -- U.S. oilfield services company Basic Energy Services' improved market position and profitability have strengthened since 2009. -- We are revising the outlook on Basic to positive and affirming our ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects our assessment that we expect Basic's operating performance to remain solid in the next 12 to 18 months despite softening market conditions. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Fort Worth-based Basic Energy Services Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Basic, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The positive outlook reflects Basic's improved market position, profitability, and credit metrics since the industry trough in 2009, and our expectation that market conditions will continue to support operating performance despite some weakening in 2012. Based on our current crude oil price assumptions of $80/bbl in 2013 and $75/bbl thereafter, we expect demand for oilfield services to remain adequate for the sector. We forecast that it would take a greater than 45% fall from current EBITDA to approach our downgrade trigger of 4.5x debt leverage, something not currently contemplated. Finally, robust growth in shale-oil wells and eventual production declines will require increasing services to maintain production levels and support longer-term operational and financial performance. The ratings on Basic Energy Services Inc. reflect its weak business risk profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity assessment. Basic participates in the highly cyclical and competitive U.S. oilfield services market, with heightened exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices via the capital spending plans of the exploration and production (E&P) industry. However, ratings benefit from Basic's strong position in the workover rig segment, solid-positioning in oil-prone basins, and its capital spending flexibility during industry downturns. We expect Basic's financial performance to remain strong for its rating. We are currently expecting revenues of about $1.4 billion in 2012 and 2013, and an EBITDA margin of 22% and 23%, respectively, in those years. In addition, we forecast capital expenditures of $175 million in each year. The flat year-over-year assumptions reflect our caution about future spending plans of the E&P industry; Basics primary customer, despite strong crude oil prices; and the impact to demand for oilfield services. The E&P industry caution reflects concern about the effects the weakening global economy, particularly Asia and Europe, will have on crude oil prices, as well as uncertainty of the U.S. political and regulatory environment following the November elections. Nevertheless, we expect Basic to maintain adequate operational and financial performance for its rating. Based on our assumptions, we expect Basic to generate EBITDA of about $310 million in 2012 and $320 million in 2013, and funds from operations (FFO) of $225 million and $230 million, respectively. Resulting debt leverage should be strong for the rating at about 2.5x in both years. Likewise, FFO to debt approaching 30% in each year is strong for the rating. Basic Energy's operating performance benefits from its substantial presence in the oil-oriented market, which represents more than 70% of its revenues. Robust oil prices have supported high capital spending levels by the E&P industry despite the significant fall in natural gas prices and related drilling levels. We expect oil-prone areas such as the Permian Basin, where Basic has historically had a strong presence and market position, to continue to have strong demand for well services into 2013. Nevertheless, low oilfield services demand in natural gas plays has led to a migration of competitors into oil rich basins such as the Permian. As a result revenues and margins have declined in most markets in 2012, with margins expected to continue to weaken through the remainder of 2012. In addition, increased in competing equipment has made the labor market very competitive and required higher costs to keep and attract crews, further cutting into operating margins. As a result, we expect Basic's operating margins to fall by 4% to 5% from the current levels and average about 22% by the end of 2012. Liquidity We assess Basic's overall sources of liquidity as "adequate". Our assessment incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- As of June 30, 2012, Basic had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $103.5 million and availability of $231.2 million under its $250 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016; -- 2012 capital expenditures will be largely funded through internally generated cash flow; -- Basic's sources of liquidity, including cash, revolver availability, and funds from operations, should exceed its uses by more than 1.2x in 2012; -- We expect Basic to lower capital spending if industry conditions weaken significantly; and -- The company has no debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Basic Energy, published on July 5, 2012. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 months. We could upgrade Basic if we expect it to sustain debt leverage below 4x through most points in the business cycle, as well as maintaining adequate liquidity. We could stabilize ratings if we revised our current assumptions such that leverage would exceed 4.75, likely in conjunction with a contraction in E&P spending levels. Much of the exploration and production industry remains cautious about 2013 capital spending levels. Both uncertainty over the U.S. political and regulatory environment following the November elections, as well as the impact to oil prices from the struggling European and weakened Asian economies, could negatively effect the outlook for E&P spending levels in 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Positive To From Basic Energy Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 4