May 3 - Fitch Ratings has been notified that a PW 2037 engine is intended to be sold out of Blade Engine Securitization LTD (Blade) to a third party. The engine, which has not been leased in over a year, would require significant maintenance expenditures to be re-leased. Furthermore, demand for the engine is believed to be weak. While the proposed sale price is below the note target price as defined by the transaction documents, Fitch does not anticipate that the engine sale, in and of itself, would adversely impact Fitch's ratings on the trust. Fitch currently rates the trust as follows: Blade Engine Securitization LTD --Class A-1 notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative; --Class A-2 notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative; --Class B-1 notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 17, 2012; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011.