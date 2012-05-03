May 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7 bps to 209 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 2 bps to 636 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 8 bps to 145 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' widened by 7 bps each to 180 bps and 254 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 457 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps to 683 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 5 bps to 1,033 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps each to 299 bps, 300 bps, and 327 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 11 bps to 320 bps. Utilities expanded by 8 bps to 212 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 653 bps and its five-year moving average of 726 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.