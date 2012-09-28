Overview -- U.S. behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare has exceeded our base-case EBITDA margin expectations for the first half of 2012 as a result of an increase in bed count and a shift to higher profit acute inpatient services at its acquired facilities. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable, reflecting our expectation that management will continue to execute its ambitious growth strategy while maintaining leverage below 5x and improving margins. -- We are also affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. to positive from stable, based on the expectation that management will improve profitability and free operating cash flow (FOCF), and maintain leverage below 5x while executing its aggressive acquisition strategy. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The unsecured notes issue level rating is 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The company has $155 million of outstanding term debt and a $75 million revolver, which we do not rate. Rationale The ratings on Acadia reflects its "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The weak business risk profile incorporates the operating and integration challenges Acadia faces due to its rapidly expanding business and its exposure to uncertain third-party reimbursement. The aggressive financial risk reflects our expectation that acquisition-related debt will likely keep leverage between 4x-5x over the next year. Acadia acquires and develops in-patient behavioral health care facilities that include acute in-patient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment care, and other behavioral health care operations. We expect Acadia to remain extremely acquisitive. Under new management, it acquired Youth and Family Centered Services (YFCS) in a debt-financed transaction in early 2011. The acquisition more than doubled the company's revenue and earnings base, and raised its facility bed count to 1,608 beds from 426. Acadia made an additional debt-financed acquisition of Pioneer Behavioral Health (PHC; a network of 10 facilities across 10 states) in late 2011, which brought Acadia's bed count almost to 2,000. The March 2012 acquisition of Haven Behavioral Healthcare added 166 more beds, while the September 2012 acquisition of Timberline Knolls added 122. Both acquisitions in 2012 will contribute about $75 million in annual revenues. As a result of Acadia's acquisitions, our 2012 base-case scenario incorporates revenue growth of around 90%. Our growth assumptions factor in organic growth of 5% as a result of a 300-bed expansion at existing facilities and the conversion of some residential treatment beds to higher revenue- and margin-generating acute hospital beds. We project that the company will expand its bed count by 150 in 2013 at existing facilities and remain acquisitive, resulting in roughly 40% revenue growth in 2013. We expect margins for 2012 to be around 21% and improve to 23% in 2013, aided by the expansion of beds served at existing and recently acquired facilities. The company has successfully expanded margins at its 2011 acquired facilities by at least 60 basis points (bps). Our 2013 assumptions also incorporate our expectation that the company will continue to acquire higher margin acute in-patient psychiatric facilities that will contribute about $130 million in revenues. Management's extensive experience and solid track record in the behavioral health field (including its prior involvement in Psychiatric Solutions Inc., which was acquired by Universal Health Services Inc.) support our expectations for margin expansion through increase revenue per bed. We expect EBITDA growth to lead to improvements in FOCF, which we project to be around $10 million and above $25 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Acadia's weak business risk profile reflects significant reimbursement risk. Pro forma for the Timberline acquisition, roughly 56% of its revenue will derive from Medicaid. The company did not encounter any rate cuts from any state for 2013. However, the risk for possible future rate cuts remains given the budgetary pressures state-sponsored programs are facing due to current macroeconomic trends. Since Acadia's Medicaid revenues are related to child and adolescent behavioral health services, there may be political reluctance to cut such spending. Moreover, the company's geographic diversification may blunt the threat of rate cuts from one state. Still, this exposure--and even reimbursement tied to Medicare, commercial payors, and private payors--subjects the company to potential reimbursement pressures. The company's business risk profile also reflects ongoing challenges of an aggressive growth strategy, such as the potential underperformance of an acquired facility or integration shortfalls and business disruptions. The aggressive financial risk profile incorporates our expectation that leverage will range between 4x-5x. We expect acquisition opportunities will be funded by revolver borrowings. If an acquisition pushes debt leverage beyond 5x, we expect the company to use subsequent equity offering proceeds (market permitting) to quickly pay down debt to keep leverage within the 4x-5x range. Acadia has had two equity offerings in the past 12 months that have raised a combined $200 million, and were used to primarily fund 2012 acquisitions. Liquidity Acadia has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover operating needs over the next year. Relevant aspects of its liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses by at least 1.2x. -- Sources include a $75 million revolving credit facility, excess cash reserves of $40 million related to a 2012 equity infusion, and our expectation of pro forma FOCF around $10 million. -- Uses include expected capital expenditures of around $40 million, which includes spending for the expansion of existing facilities and mandatory debt payments ($8 million in 2012). -- We also expect adequate cushion of over 25% to be maintained on covenants which stepped down to 5.75x in the first quarter of 2012. -- We expect that, in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, sources of liquidity will exceed uses. However, Acadia would likely curtail expansionary spending. -- Acadia would unlikely be able to absorb low-probability, high impact events, with limited needs for refinancing. -- While unlikely, there could be unexpected litigation costs tied to the delivery of services to a potentially difficult patient population. -- There are no near-term maturities until 2016, when Acadia's credit facility expires. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Acadia, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Acadia is positive, reflecting our expectation that management will be able to control a fast-growing organization while improving margins. Given the company's ambitious growth strategy, we expect Acadia's financial risk profile to remain aggressive. An upgrade could be possible if the company can generate FOCF of $25 million or more in 2013, maintain or improve margins, and operate with leverage below 5x, and we believe these metrics will be maintained. We could revise the outlook back to stable if Acadia makes a major debt-financed acquisition that causes debt leverage to peak above 5.5x, with the likelihood that it will be sustained above 5.0x, supporting a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We could also revise the outlook to stable if operations are stifled by significant reimbursement cuts, or the failed integration of recently acquired operations results in an EBITDA decline of more than 400 bps. This would result in credit metrics supportive of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. This will also stifle our expectation of generating FOCF of around $25 million in 2013. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5