Overview -- On April 26, 2012, the Italian Antitrust Authority suspended Fondiaria-SAI group's (Fondiaria-Sai, core operating entities rated B/Watch Dev) merger and integration plans with Unipol group (Unipol, core operating entities rated BBB+/Watch Neg). This was in order to investigate the potential damage to competition that could result from the merger. -- We believe that the execution of the merger plans is uncertain as a result of the antitrust action. The merger is also still subject to shareholder approval, and is pending the execution of two rights issues of EUR1.1 billion each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Fondiaria-SAI group's major operating entity, and Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Spa (UGF, BBB-/Watch Neg), Unipol group's holding company. -- We are therefore maintaining our CreditWatch with developing implications on the 'B' long-term ratings on Fondiaria-SAI Spa, its "core" subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and its "nonstrategically important" subsidiary SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pa. -- The CreditWatch with developing implications reflects our view that if the merger and integration plans are executed, it would transform Fondiaria-SAI's financial risk profile by materially strengthening it. If the plans do not go ahead, however, we believe the insurer would be exposed to an increasing risk of regulatory intervention. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch with developing implications on the 'B' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Fondiaria-SAI Spa, its core subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and its "nonstrategically important" subsidiary SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pa (SIAT). The ratings were initially placed on CreditWatch developing on Dec. 29, 2011. Rationale We are maintaining the CreditWatch developing because the merger is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the relevant capital issues have not yet been executed. In our opinion, the suspension required by the Italian Antitrust Authority further increases the risk of regulatory intervention if the merger and integration plans do not go ahead. We understand the merger and integration plan between Fondiaria-SAI group and Unipol group contemplates three major steps: 1) a capital issue of EUR400 million by Premafin HP dedicated to UGF; 2) two capital issues of EUR1.1 billion each by Fondiaria-SAI Spa and UGF; and 3) the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni Spa (BBB+/Watch Neg/--), Fondiaria-SAI Spa, Milano Assicurazioni Spa, and Premafin HP (Fondiaria-SAI Spa's holding company). We think it would be very difficult for Fondiaria-SAI to raise capital other than through this integration plan. The EUR1.1 billion capital issue alone would allow Fondiaria-SAI group to restore its level of capital above the minimum regulatory requirement. However, according to Standard & Poor's capital model, even taking into account the EUR1.1 billion capital increase, Fondiaria-SAI would continue to show a material capital deficiency at the 'BBB' level, while its financial flexibility would remain significantly impaired. We believe the merger and integration plan would transform Fondiaria-SAI group's current weak capital adequacy and financial flexibility, which would be materially strengthened. However, in our opinion there would be little capacity for the new group to absorb potential extraordinary costs resulting from a sizable and challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three months based on regulatory and shareholder developments. We could raise the ratings up to the 'BBB' range if the merger and integration plan is executed as planned. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the plan is not executed as this would increase the risk of regulatory intervention. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Italian Insurer Fondiaria-SAI And Subs 'B' Ratings Kept On Watch Developing On Unipol Deal And Estimated Higher Losses, Feb. 2, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Fondiaria-SAI SpA SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA Milano Assicurazioni SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B/Watch Dev/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B/Watch Dev/--