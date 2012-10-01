Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings notes that during the second quarter of 2012 and for
the 14th consecutive quarter, U.S. public finance rating downgrades outnumbered
upgrades. Both the number of upgrades and downgrades increased from first
quarter 2012.
Downgrades still account for a small percentage of total public finance rating
actions. Fitch downgraded 58 credits, which represented approximately 6% of all
rating actions and $13.5 billion in par value. In the first quarter of 2012,
Fitch downgraded 45 credits. Fitch upgraded 27 credits, which represented
approximately 3% of all rating actions and $3.7 billion in par value. In the
first quarter of 2012, Fitch upgraded 23 credits.
The vast majority of rating actions (83%) in the second quarter were
affirmations. Furthermore, 88% of ratings had a Stable Rating Outlook at the end
of the second quarter.
The full report 'U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions for Second Quarter 2012'
summarizes these rating actions by sector and can be found at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions
Second Quarter 2012
