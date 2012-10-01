Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings notes that during the second quarter of 2012 and for the 14th consecutive quarter, U.S. public finance rating downgrades outnumbered upgrades. Both the number of upgrades and downgrades increased from first quarter 2012. Downgrades still account for a small percentage of total public finance rating actions. Fitch downgraded 58 credits, which represented approximately 6% of all rating actions and $13.5 billion in par value. In the first quarter of 2012, Fitch downgraded 45 credits. Fitch upgraded 27 credits, which represented approximately 3% of all rating actions and $3.7 billion in par value. In the first quarter of 2012, Fitch upgraded 23 credits. The vast majority of rating actions (83%) in the second quarter were affirmations. Furthermore, 88% of ratings had a Stable Rating Outlook at the end of the second quarter. The full report 'U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions for Second Quarter 2012' summarizes these rating actions by sector and can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Sarah Repucci Senior Director +1-212-908-0726 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Vincent Barberio Managing Director +1-212-908-0505 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions Second Quarter 2012 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training