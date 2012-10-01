Oct 1 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' rating (the same as the long-term corporate credit rating) to
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc.'s proposed $300 million senior
unsecured notes due 2022. The company plans to use net proceeds from the note
issuances for general corporate purposes, including repaying its 5.625% senior
notes due October 2012 and repaying short-term debt.
The ratings on Darden reflect Standard & Poor's view of its business risk
profile as "satisfactory," based on its outperformance relative to industry
peers and its market share leader position in a very fragmented industry.
Accordingly, we expect Darden will continue to grow revenue and profits over
the near term from new unit growth. Despite the expected increase in debt from
its recent Yard House acquisition, we maintain our view of the company's
financial risk profile as "intermediate." This is based on our projection that
credit ratios will improve over the next two years, and that Darden's
financial policies will remain moderate.
The outlook on Darden is stable, which incorporates our expectation of
considerable profit growth leading to credit ratio enhancement over the next
two years. However, if profits do not grow as anticipated and credit ratios
are static over the near term, we may consider a lower rating. For example, if
at the end of fiscal 2013, operating lease-adjusted leverage is still 2.8x or
worse, we may consider a lower rating or an outlook change. A positive rating
action is not a likely near-term consideration, given the debt Darden has
taken on to fund the acquisition.
RATINGS LIST
Darden Restaurants Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Darden Restaurants Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$300 mil. nts due 2022 BBB
