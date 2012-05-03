May 3 - As detailed in Fitch Ratings' 'Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - Fourth Quarter 2011', credit quality for U.S. speculative grade debt issuers continues to improve. Minor improvements in top-line growth and stable margins have contributed to higher EBITDA levels and decreased leverage notwithstanding higher debt levels. Decline in leverage levels for 'BB' rated issuers have started to moderate, now 2.9 times (x) from 3.0x the previous year, and from 3.5x two years prior. In contrast, the decline in leverage for 'B' rated issuers has been more pronounced at 4.8x from 5.1x a year prior and a full turn from 5.8x in 2009. Continued improvements for both 'BB' and 'B' rated issuers could become increasingly more challenging as companies endeavor to grow their top-line in a slow growth environment and cut costs further. Interest coverage has continued to improve for 'BB' rated issuers, expanding to 5.2x at the end of the fourth quarter from 4.5x a year prior and 4.1x two years prior. 'B' rated issuers have witnessed similar but relatively muted increases in coverage at 2.8x in 2011 from 2.6x a year prior, but have meaningfully improved from 2.1x from two years prior. Continued improvement in issuers' interest coverage should be maintained in reported first quarter financials as issuer-friendly market conditions returned in 2012. This has allowed issuers to refinance at more favorable rates and redeem higher coupon notes. On average, companies have approximately 76% available on their revolving credit facilities and have enough total liquidity to address debt maturities well through 2015. Cash balances have remained strong, as lasting memories of the 2008-2009 closing of the debt capital markets have left issuers with a strong focus on maintaining ample liquidity. Cash balances did decline by 4% year-over-year as issuers' shareholder-friendly activity persists and capital expenditures have normalized from recession lows. Enhanced credit profiles for most high-yield issuers should provide a sufficient buffer as adverse macro-economic issues remain front and center. Of Fitch high-yield rated issuers, 66% have a Stable Outlook, 19% have either a Positive Outlook or are on Positive Watch, and 15% have a Negative Outlook or Watch. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - Fourth Quarter 2011