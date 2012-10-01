Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter India Select SICAV's 'Strong'
Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.
Jupiter India Select SICAV is a long-only Indian equities fund with USD140m of
assets as of end-August 2012.
The investment approach is based on bottom-up selection of around 60-80 stocks
without regard to index weighting. As a long-term shareholder, the fund invests
in companies that offer growth at a reasonable price and demonstrate solid
corporate governance and sound management. The investment process emphasises
proprietary fundamental research and intimate knowledge of the investible
universe. The highly accountable lead portfolio manager, Avinash Vazirani,
benefits from significant leeway in portfolio construction, in line with
Jupiter's investment culture. Independent functions and committees provide an
effective risk and performance oversight.
The fund has outperformed its index and Lipper category "Equity India" since
launch. However, performance in 2012 to date has been weak resulting in its
Lipper leader score for consistent return for three years dropping to 3 from 5.
Fitch bases its performance analysis of the fund on a longer period, including
that covered by a precursor fund and therefore maintains its view that the fund
continues to perform well longer term.
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing GBP23.4bn at
June 2012 (79% invested in equities) and employing 434 people.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine the agency's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
