Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander Publico 1, F.T.A.'s notes as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0338185004): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0338185012): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative The downgrade reflects the increasing risk stemming from the portfolio comprised of debt issued by the Spanish public sector entities. Loans in arrears by more than 180 days have increased to 1.1% from 0.1% in October 2011. The Negative Outlook on both classes also highlights the increased risk on public sector entities in the current stressed economic environment. The transaction is capped to Spain's sovereign rating of 'BBB'/Negative/'F2' because the credit quality of public sector borrowers is highly correlated with the sovereign.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor reports and communication with Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June 2012, "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs", dated 08 August 2012 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and