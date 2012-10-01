Oct 1 () - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Euromax III MBS Ltd (Euromax III)
class A-1 notes and affirmed the class A-2 and B notes, as follows:
Class A-1 (XS0158773324): downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Class A-2 (XS0158774991): affirmed at 'CCCsf'
Class B (XS0158775022): affirmed at 'CCsf'
The downgrade of the class A-1 notes reflects the deterioration in the
underlying portfolio's credit quality. The portfolio comprises 28 assets, of
which ten are rated 'CCCsf' and below and account for 35% of the portfolio,
compared to 30% as of the last review in October 2011. Assets rated 'CCsf' and
below stand at 23% of the portfolio compared to 19% as of the last review. There
is a substantial exposure to subprime RMBS (18%), and also CMBS (28%).
The class A-1 notes have amortised to 36% of their original size. If the notes
remain outstanding after December 2014, there will be a step-up in the margin
paid on the notes resulting in a decrease in the amount of excess spread the
transaction can generate. This will erode potential support provided by excess
spread diversion in the interest waterfall on breach of coverage tests. There
has been no breach of the overcollateralisation (OC) test since the
transaction's closing. However, it may potentially be breached after 2014, due
to the potential increase in the OC test's haircuts caused by the increase in
the long-dated assets in the portfolio.
The agency affirmed the class A-2 and B notes as their credit enhancement levels
are commensurate with the portfolio's credit quality.
