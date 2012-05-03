Overview
-- Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa's financial performance has remained
solid despite volatile raw material prices and recent mergers.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale
long-term corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will
continue to generate significant cash flow and maintain its current financial
profile.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'A-' global scale and 'mxAAA' national scale corporate credit
ratings, on Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF). The outlook is stable.
Today's rating action is part of our regular review.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects KOF's solid operating and financial results,
in line with our expectations, despite volatile raw material costs and recent
mergers. Our ratings on KOF are based on the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), combined with the implicit support from The Coca-Cola Company
(TCCC; A+/Positive/A-1) through its 29.4% stake in KOF. KOF's SACP is based on
our assessment of its "satisfactory" business profile that reflects the
following:
-- KOF's strategic position in TCCC's Latin American distribution system;
-- Its geographic diversification throughout the region;
-- The historical and relatively stable cash flow characteristics of the
nonalcoholic beverage industry; and
-- Our expectation that the company will maintain its "modest" financial
profile, as reflected in its strong financial measures and robust cash flow
generation.
Intense competition, volatile raw material prices, and the country and
macroeconomic risk in certain regions where the company operates, partially
offset the positive factors.
The global-scale rating on KOF is above the sovereign rating on Mexico
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2). We stress
tested KOF under a Mexican sovereign default scenario. Under this scenario, we
sensitized the company for a decline in consumer spending and a sharp
devaluation of the Mexican peso, affecting the company's sale volumes, cost
structure, and financing costs, which translates into a significant decline in
revenues and EBITDA. Under this scenario, we concluded that the company would
still be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its debt obligations.
Our senior unsecured debt rating on KOF is at the same level as the corporate
credit rating, reflecting the upstream guarantees from KOF's main Mexican
operating subsidiaries, which mitigate KOF's structural subordination relative
to operating-company liabilities. In 2011, KOF's Mexican subsidiary
represented about 38% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, and this EBITDA
represented around 42% of total debt (for our structural subordination
methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008,
on RatingsDirect).
During the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, KOF's revenues and EBITDA increased
by 25% and 17%, respectively. This growth reflected the integration of Grupo
Tampico and Grupo CIMSA,, higher average price per unit case in all of its
operations, and volume growth mainly in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and
Brazil. For the same period, EBITDA margin was 19.4% compared with 20.7% for
the same period in 2011, reflecting raw material cost increases, mainly in
polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and sweeteners, higher labor and freight
costs, and weaker foreign exchange rates in some countries. We expect KOF's
profitability measures to slightly improve to about 20% in the next few
quarters, mainly reflecting synergies from the consolidation of the mergers
and improvements in its commercial models and processes.
We believe the recent mergers and the planned merger with Grupo Fomento
Queretano will increase KOF's Mexican operations' volumes, revenues, and
EBITDA approximately 30%. The combined scale of the businesses will reinforce
KOF's leadership position in Mexico and help the company realize expected
synergies. Additionally, these transactions have involved the issuance of
equity and did not represent a significant increase in debt. We also believe
KOF will continue pursuing growth opportunities worldwide, as evidenced by the
exclusivity agreement with TCCC to evaluate the potential investment in the
latter's bottling operations in the Philippines. In case this transaction
occurs, we will closely monitor any effects it could have on KOF's business
and financial risk profiles. Specifically, we would evaluate the integration
process, pro forma business position, operating challenges given its
geographic location and market dynamics, as well as profitability measures,
and leverage.
KOF's key financial metrics have remained solid, despite higher dividend
payments and the recently completed mergers. During the first quarter of 2012,
KOF substantially reduced its debt through internal cash flow generation and
cash in hand. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company reported
total debt to EBITDA of 0.8x, EBITDA interest coverage of 12.5x, and funds
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 86.5%, adjusted for operating leases
and pensions, compared with 0.9x, 11.4x, and 78.0%, respectively, for the same
period in 2011. We expect KOF's financial performance to remain
stable--despite potential acquisitions and higher capital expenditures and
dividend payments--with an adjusted debt leverage ratio below 2.0x.
KOF is the largest Coca-Cola bottler worldwide by volume (around 2.75 billion
unit cases for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). It holds a leading market
presence in its Mexican franchised territories, which at the end of 2011,
represented 36% of consolidated revenues and 38% of EBITDA. KOF also has
operations in eight other countries in Latin America, accounting for the
remaining consolidated EBITDA and volume.
Liquidity
We consider KOF's liquidity as strong under our criteria. We anticipate that
sources of liquidity will exceed uses by a ratio of more than 1.5x during the
next 12-18 months. KOF's stable cash flow generation backs its strong
liquidity. For 2012, sources of liquidity include cash of MXN12.7 billion and
FFO of about MXN22.2 billion. Cash uses are likely to include MXN5.4 billion
in short-term debt, from which MXN3 billion were paid during the first quarter
of the year. Cash uses also include approximately MXN20.4 billion for working
capital requirements, capital expenditures, dividend payments, and the
disbursement related to Grupo Fomento Queretano's merger. We expect the
company to keep generating solid free operating cash flow through the next few
years, while maintaining similar levels of cash on hand.
Instead of using committed credit lines, KOF has a policy of maintaining a
minimum excess cash cushion of $300 million in available funds, on top of the
$130 million it requires to operate. As of March 31, 2012, KOF's covenant
headroom was ample.
Our liquidity analysis also incorporates qualitative factors, including our
view that the company has the capacity to withstand high-impact,
low-probability events; sound banking relationships with banks and access to
capital markets; and an overall prudent financial risk management.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOF will keep generating
robust cash flow and preserve its strong key credit metrics and liquidity
during the next two years, even if any potential future acquisition takes
place. We could lower the ratings if KOF boosts its leverage so that its total
debt to EBITDA increases to more than 2.0x, its cash flow generation slows, or
its level of implicit support declines. An upgrade is possible is KOF
maintains its current business and financial risk profile in the next 12
months, even if another merger or acquisition materializes.
