Overview -- Ascena Retail Group Inc. (unrated) is acquiring U.S. specialty apparel retailer Charming Shoppes for about $890 million. -- We are placing our ratings on Charming, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that Charming's financial risk profile may benefit from the transaction since Ascena appears to have a stronger financial risk profile. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Bensalem, Pa.-based Charming Shoppes Inc., including its 'B-' corporate credit rating and its 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's convertible notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (unrated) intends to acquire Charming Shoppes in a cash transaction valued at $890 million. In our view, the transaction could strengthen Charming's financial risk profile. We expect the company's estimated $140 million in convertible notes will be repaid at par by the transaction's close, which is likely to be in the second calendar quarter of 2012. Ascena had no long-term balance-sheet debt as of Jan. 28, 2012, and the consummation of the deal is not subject to financing. As such, Ascena appears to have a stronger financial risk profile. Ascena has obtained commitments that, together with cash on hand, will be sufficient to fund the transaction. As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated Charming's operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at 4.8x. Ascena is a growing retailer of women's and teenage apparel and we anticipate potential to improve Charming's Fashion Bug and Lane Bryant stores. Currently, we view Charming's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our corporate credit rating on Charming as a result of the announced transaction. Subsequently, we would expect to withdraw those ratings. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Charming Shoppes Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured Local Currency B- /Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 4 4