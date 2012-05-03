Overview
-- Ascena Retail Group Inc. (unrated) is acquiring U.S. specialty apparel
retailer Charming Shoppes for about $890 million.
-- We are placing our ratings on Charming, including our 'B-' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that Charming's
financial risk profile may benefit from the transaction since Ascena appears
to have a stronger financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Bensalem, Pa.-based Charming Shoppes Inc., including its 'B-' corporate
credit rating and its 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's convertible
notes, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Ascena Retail Group
Inc. (unrated) intends to acquire Charming Shoppes in a cash
transaction valued at $890 million.
In our view, the transaction could strengthen Charming's financial risk
profile. We expect the company's estimated $140 million in convertible notes
will be repaid at par by the transaction's close, which is likely to be in the
second calendar quarter of 2012. Ascena had no long-term balance-sheet debt as
of Jan. 28, 2012, and the consummation of the deal is not subject to
financing. As such, Ascena appears to have a stronger financial risk profile.
Ascena has obtained commitments that, together with cash on hand, will be
sufficient to fund the transaction.
As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated Charming's operating lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA at 4.8x. Ascena is a growing retailer of women's and teenage apparel
and we anticipate potential to improve Charming's Fashion Bug and Lane Bryant
stores. Currently, we view Charming's business risk profile as "vulnerable"
and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our
corporate credit rating on Charming as a result of the announced transaction.
Subsequently, we would expect to withdraw those ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Charming Shoppes Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency B- /Watch Pos B-
Recovery Rating 4 4
