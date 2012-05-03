May 3 - Overview
-- Wolverine Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital
announced that they intend to acquire U.S. specialty footwear retailer and
wholesaler Collective Brands for about $2 billion, including the assumption of
debt.
-- We believe Collective's credit profile will weaken because the
transaction adds a meaningful amount of debt as it splits the company between
two sets of buyers.
-- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Topeka, Kan.-based Collective Brands Inc., including its 'B' corporate
credit rating, 'B+' senior secured term loan rating, and 'CCC+' subordinated
debt rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that unrated Wolverine
Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital intend to acquire
Collective for about $2 billion, including the assumption of debt. The three
buyers have formed an acquisition company to purchase the footwear retailer
and wholesaler. Ultimately, Wolverine will acquire Collective's Performance
and Lifestyle Group, which includes the wholesale and retail operations of the
Sperry Top-Sider, Keds, Stride Rite, and Saucony brands. Blum and Golden Gate
will jointly acquire the Payless ShoeSource and Collective Licensing
International units, which together will operate as a stand-alone entity.
In our view, the transaction will potentially weaken Collective's financial
risk profile through the addition of a meaningful amount of debt with one or
more of the buyers. As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated operating
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5x. Collective's existing debt includes
change of control provisions that will likely result in repayment of the term
loan and notes by the transaction's close, likely in the third or fourth
quarter of this calendar year.
However, as part of the transaction, Wolverine plans to finance the deal with
a $900 million term loan, a $375 million bridge loan, and a $200 million
revolver that will be undrawn at close. The financing for Blum and Golden Gate
has not been disclosed. Currently, we view Collective's business risk profile
as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
CreditWatch
We expect that any change in the rating would be limited to one notch from the
current 'B' corporate credit rating. Upon repayment of the existing debt, we
would expect to withdraw our ratings on Collective.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Collective Brands Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+ /Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
Subordinated CCC+ /Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
