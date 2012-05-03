May 3 - Overview -- Wolverine Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital announced that they intend to acquire U.S. specialty footwear retailer and wholesaler Collective Brands for about $2 billion, including the assumption of debt. -- We believe Collective's credit profile will weaken because the transaction adds a meaningful amount of debt as it splits the company between two sets of buyers. -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Topeka, Kan.-based Collective Brands Inc., including its 'B' corporate credit rating, 'B+' senior secured term loan rating, and 'CCC+' subordinated debt rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that unrated Wolverine Worldwide, Blum Capital Partners, and Golden Gate Capital intend to acquire Collective for about $2 billion, including the assumption of debt. The three buyers have formed an acquisition company to purchase the footwear retailer and wholesaler. Ultimately, Wolverine will acquire Collective's Performance and Lifestyle Group, which includes the wholesale and retail operations of the Sperry Top-Sider, Keds, Stride Rite, and Saucony brands. Blum and Golden Gate will jointly acquire the Payless ShoeSource and Collective Licensing International units, which together will operate as a stand-alone entity. In our view, the transaction will potentially weaken Collective's financial risk profile through the addition of a meaningful amount of debt with one or more of the buyers. As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculated operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5x. Collective's existing debt includes change of control provisions that will likely result in repayment of the term loan and notes by the transaction's close, likely in the third or fourth quarter of this calendar year. However, as part of the transaction, Wolverine plans to finance the deal with a $900 million term loan, a $375 million bridge loan, and a $200 million revolver that will be undrawn at close. The financing for Blum and Golden Gate has not been disclosed. Currently, we view Collective's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." CreditWatch We expect that any change in the rating would be limited to one notch from the current 'B' corporate credit rating. Upon repayment of the existing debt, we would expect to withdraw our ratings on Collective. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Collective Brands Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ /Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 2 2 Subordinated CCC+ /Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.