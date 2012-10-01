Oct 1 - The recent news from Spain - the budget for 2013, further structural
reforms, and the recapitalisation needs of the banking system - do not change
the key assumptions underlying our rating for Spain of 'BBB'/Negative Outlook.
Spain's 2013 budget fleshed out consolidation commitments made in July; 58% of
the adjustment consists of expenditure cuts, including a further year's public
sector wage freeze. Revenue measures include broadening the tax base through a
reduction in tax deductions and the impact of this year's VAT hike.
The government restated its deficit target for next year at 4.5% of GDP. We
think this target is likely to be missed (we forecast 5%); growth is likely to
undershoot the government's expectations (we forecast negative 1.5% for next
year, against the government's negative 0.5%) and unemployment is likely to
overshoot slightly. While the rating incorporates this slower deficit reduction,
significant additional slippage would be ratings negative.
The regions still need to take effective measures to meet their 1.5% deficit
target for 2012, despite the first-half deficit numbers suggesting they are on
track. The first quarter's numbers include exceptional tax revenues from the
2010 tax settlement. Extremadura, Murcia and Navarre have already exceeded their
1.5% target.
At the weekend, the government also announced that the 2012 deficit would be
increased by around 1pp due to the above-the-line treatment of bank support this
year (mainly for Bankia). This does not represent a structural deterioration in
the deficit and the recapitalisation was anticipated. However, it does not
flatter the figures and moves up our headline 2012 deficit forecast to 8%.
A raft of new laws will be presented by March 2013 with further product and
labour market liberalisation. While short on detail, the overall direction of
this renewed reform drive is encouraging and is in line with the European
Commission's recommendations. This is in line with our expectations. Significant
watering down of the reform agenda would be ratings negative as it would cast
greater doubt over Spain's long-term growth potential.
The announced creation of an independent fiscal council - another item on the
Commission's wish list - may help to restore fiscal credibility over the medium
term. In the near term, however, the key to regaining this credibility lies in
successful deficit reduction, which is also a key driver of our rating.
Finally, the estimate Friday by consultancy Oliver Wyman that Spanish banks will
need EUR59.3bn (pre-tax) in capital is close to our own estimate made in June,
which was a factor behind the downgrade of the sovereign to its current rating
level. Significant developments and announcements still to come mostly fall into
two categories: the potential burden-sharing of bank support with the ESM, and
the possibility of an ESM/ECB precautionary bond-buying programme.
The nature and scope of the transfer of bank support to the ESM is yet to be
decided. We have not explicitly factored in the public debt relief that would
arise from a transfer of Spanish bank stakes to the ESM, which is a potential
positive for Spain's credit profile.
Financing conditions must also feed into our analysis given the risk of
self-fulfilling dynamics taking hold. The ECB's recent announcement of its OMT
programme reduces the tail risk of a sovereign liquidity crisis for Spain and is
supportive of the rating .We view a precautionary programme for Spain as likely.
Last week's measures were probably designed with a view to satisfying the
conditionality of a programme before it is requested, although it is uncertain
whether this has been achieved. Any programme would need to be approved by all
creditor governments and would probably require the involvement of the IMF.
Our rating assumes that, should it be needed, support will be requested in a
timely manner to avoid unnecessary strains on sovereign liquidity.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Spain Public Debt Dynamics - An Update