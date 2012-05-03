May 3 - Global corporate speculative-grade ratings as a share of the total entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates increased to 44.7% as of March 31, 2012, from 43.5% a year earlier, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Ratings Distribution In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe, As Of First-Quarter 2012." Standard & Poor's rated 2,738 entities speculative grade and 3,391 entities investment grade as of March 31, which increased the total count of rated entities by 3.6% to 6,129 from 5,918 a year ago. Entities based outside the U.S. account for 51.4% of the global ratings population. "Globally, the majority of issuers is nonfinancial entities," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The share of entities rated 'CCC' and lower increased slightly to 2.5% year over year from 2.3%. The median rating of all rated entities has been 'BBB-' since the second quarter of 2010. During first-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's assigned 176 new ratings globally, most of which were within the emerging markets, and it withdrew 97 ratings, a plurality of which were from the U.S. During the quarter, 24 companies defaulted, and the global trailing-12-month speculative-grade default rate was 2.41% as of March 31. "Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally by a ratio of 1.6 to 1," said Ms. Vazza. "And downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the U.S., where upgrades outnumbered downgrades by 1.4 to 1." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.