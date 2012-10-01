Overview
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) after the company completed the
acquisition of Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, a Scandinavian convenience store and
motor fuel retailer.
-- We are removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
negative implications April 19, 2012.
-- We estimate that the recent equity issuance of C$345 million to repay
acquisition debt will bring pro forma leverage down to about 3.5x, and that
that solid free cash flow in the next 12-18 months should enable the company
to reduce leverage to below 3x by the end of 2013.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ACT's strong market
positions and its continued operating efficiency will insulate it from margin
pressure, resulting in leverage declining quickly to about 3x by the end of
2013.
Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc. (ACT). The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's removed the rating from
CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications April 19, 2012.
The affirmation and CreditWatch removal follow the company's completion of the
acquisition of Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, a Scandinavian convenience store and
motor fuel retailer.
Rationale
The ratings on ACT reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's position as
a leader in the fragmented and competitive convenience store (c-store)
industry in North America, as well as in the more concentrated Scandinavian
market; its solid profitability and cash flow; and its intermediate financial
risk profile. On the other hand, the company's financial risk profile is
exposed to periodically high leverage as it grows through acquisitions, which
could be compounded by some earnings instability associated with volatile
gasoline prices.
ACT is the second-largest independent c-store operator in North America with
about 5,700 locations, although this accounts for less than 4% of the
industry's stores. The July 2012 acquisition of Statoil adds about 2,300
stores in Scandinavia. We believe the Statoil acquisition strengthens the
company's business risk profile by adding an established, profitable c-store
and fuel retailer with a strong market share of more than 30% in the mature
markets of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark with good growth prospects in riskier,
more fragmented Eastern Europe. The industry in North America has high
fragmentation and has low barriers to entry, but ACT enjoys one of the
strongest positions, enhanced by the brand equity of its banners, the quality
of its real estate, and efficiencies stemming from the breadth of its
operations. The company's relatively attractive position in North America and
Scandinavia, solid merchandising, and proven track record of integrating
acquisitions all contribute to returns on capital that rank among the highest
for food retailers in North America.
ACT's store network--which spans all Canadian provinces, 42 U.S. states,
Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe--continues to expand organically and through
tuck-in acquisitions, even after the Statoil acquisition. As such, we believe
that the company could increase its exposure to volatile fuel prices as it
continues to acquire retail operations from major oil companies. We estimate
that motor fuel will continue accounting for about two-thirds of ACT's
combined revenues with Statoil, which contributes to revenue volatility, but
in-store merchandise and services generate about two-thirds of gross profit
and more stable core earnings. Also, fuel margins are much higher in
Scandinavia than in North America. The Statoil acquisition and new markets for
ACT introduce some integration risks, which might be offset by the company's
strong track record in this respect, its decentralized operating structure, as
well as the retention of key Statoil personnel.
Given the industry's fragmented nature, acquisitions are the growth vehicle of
choice for established c-store operators. Standard & Poor's believes that ACT
will continue playing an active role within the industry's consolidation, as
demonstrated by the Statoil transaction and ACT's 2010 unsolicited bid for
Casey's General Stores Inc. (not rated). We expect the company will continue
targeting small and midsize acquisitions to widen its geographic reach, in
addition to larger acquisitions from large oil companies divesting their
noncore branded retail outlets. Having said that, we expect ACT to maintain
its financial discipline as it acquires, which has contributed to its strong
historical return on capital and investment-grade rating.
Elevated debt levels from the acquisition, after accounting for the recent
C$345 million equity issue, contribute to estimated pro forma leverage of
about 3.5x, which is high for the rating. That said, our conservative US$1.4
billion estimate of combined EBITDA for fiscal 2013 (ending April 2013) should
yield about US$1.1 billion of funds from operations and more than US$400
million of free cash flow in the next 12 months, which we believe enables ACT
to reduce debt quickly, lowering our fully adjusted leverage to about 3x by
the end of 2013. The strength of the company's cash flow is better
demonstrated by its long-standing track record of reported free cash flow,
even through periods of elevated capital spending.
We believe that higher financial risk stemming from management's willingness
to increase leverage for acquisitions is mitigated by its disciplined
approach--as demonstrated by the unsuccessful bid for Casey's in 2010 and
resistance to a higher bid for Statoil. Although ACT's credit protection
metrics will fluctuate because of acquisitions and variations in gasoline
prices, Standard & Poor's believes that the risk of a sharp increase in debt
for a major acquisition is reduced somewhat because of the dearth of large
targets.
Liquidity
We view ACT's liquidity as strong. At July 22, 2012, the company had more than
US$500 million in cash and US$913 million available under its operating credit
facilities, augmented by US$305 million of proceeds from its recent equity
issue. We base our liquidity assessment on the following key parameters:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and
availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses at least
1.5x through 2013.
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30% in 2012 and 2013.
-- We estimate that steady earnings and restrained capital expenditures
should contribute to annual run-rate free cash flow of at least C$400 million,
much of which will be allocated to debt reduction in the next 12-18 months.
-- There are no meaningful debt maturities until ACT's US$3.2 billion
acquisition credit facility matures in 2015.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks and a solid standing
in capital markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that ACT's strong market position in
North America and Scandinavia and its continued operating efficiency will
insulate it from margin pressure in this highly competitive industry,
contributing incremental earnings and generating strong free cash flow for
debt reduction that should result in leverage declining quickly to about 3x by
the end of 2013. Beyond then, we expect the company to sustain credit measures
that are consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile,
characterized by fully adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3.0x, funds from
operations to debt of more than 25%, and EBITDA interest coverage of more than
5.0x. As such, we believe management's financial discipline in expanding by
acquisition will be a key factor in maintaining the investment-grade rating.
Considering its strategic orientation of growing through acquisition, ACT has
some latitude at the rating for periodically elevated leverage, but we believe
that negative rating pressure would emerge if a transaction caused fully
adjusted debt to EBITDA to exceed 3.5x with risky prospects for a return to
below 3.0x. Moreover, the rating would be under pressure if increased
competition caused weaker earnings, particularly from merchandise and
services, keeping debt to EBITDA above 3x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
To From
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/--
column.