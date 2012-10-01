Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the
following revenue bonds issued by Norman Regional Hospital Authority, OK:
--Approximately $88.5 million series 2007; --Approximately $67 million series
2005; --Approximately $45.9 million series 2002; --Approximately $16.5 million
series 1996B. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group. KEY
RATING DRIVERS IMPROVING FINANCIAL PROFILE: The Outlook revision to Positive
from Stable reflects Norman Regional Hospital's (NRH) sustained improvement in
financial profile driven by strong operating profitability resulting in
improving liquidity indicators and moderating leverage position. NRH posted
operating EBITDA margins of 10.9% and 11.5% in fiscal 2011 and 2012,
respectively, which handily exceeds the 'BBB' median of 8.3%. HIGH DEBT BURDEN:
NRH's debt burden is high as indicated by maximum annual debt service (MADS)
equating to 5% of fiscal 2012 revenues compared to the 'BBB' category median of
3.3%. Thus, despite strong cash flow generation, coverage of maximum annual debt
service (MADS) by EBITDA of 2.1x and 2.3x in fiscal 2011 and 2012, respectively
trails the 'BBB' category median of 2.8x. GROWING LIQUIDITY: Since fiscal year
end 2010, NRH's unrestricted cash and investments has grown from $68.4 million
to $110.9 million at FYE 2012. As result liquidity indicators at June 30, 2012
(138.6 days cash on hand, 5.8x cushion ratio and 48.7% cash to debt) are
significantly improved and are approaching investment grade medians. LEADING
MARKET SHARE: NRH holds a leading market share of approximately 55% in its
primary service area of Cleveland County compared to about 9% for its closest
competitor. Since City Council must give approval to any hospital or physician
construction project, entry into the service area has been limited. WHAT CAN
TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Continuation of recent operating performance resulting
in improved liquidity position and further moderation of NRH's debt burden
should lead to an upgrade of the rating over the next 12-24 months. CREDIT
PROFILE The Positive Outlook reflects NRH's continued improvement to its
financial profile with profitability, liquidity and capital related metrics all
improved year-over-year. NRH's position as the market leader in the service area
is another credit strength. Sustained improvement in financial performance over
the next one to two years will likely result in positive rating action. The
primary credit concern continues to be NRH's high debt burden, which although
improved from fiscal 2011, remains high. At fiscal 2012 year end June 30, 2012,
NRH had $110.9 million in unrestricted cash and investments, a 14% increase from
fiscal 2011, equating to 138.6 days cash on hand, which is in line with the
'BBB' category median of 138.9 days. Cash to debt of 48.7% and cushion ratio of
5.8x are both up from the prior year but still below the respective 'BBB'
category median of 82.7% and 9.4x. In fiscal 2012 NRH posted a 2.2% operating
margin, which exceeded its budgeted target of 1.7%. This improvement can be
attributed to both an increase in revenue (up 9% year-over-year) and expense
management. Better volumes, especially an 8% increase in outpatient surgeries,
contributed to the revenue growth. Cost reduction efforts are a priority; the
board has set a directive to reduce $32 million in costs cumulatively over the
next three years. These initiatives include achieving labor efficiencies,
decreasing supply costs and finding pharmacy savings. Solid operating cash flow
is expected to be sustained while operating margins gradually improve. In 2010
NRH ended a period of significant capital spending, which included the building
of its new HealthPlex facility that opened in 2009. NRH's average age of plant
in fiscal 2012 was nine years compared to the 'BBB' category median of 10.5
years, reflecting its strong investment in plant. Because of significant capital
spending from 2008-2010, NRH's debt burden is high. This is Fitch's primary
credit concern as MADS equated to a significant 5% of fiscal 2012 revenues,
which is improved from 5.5% in fiscal 2011 and 5.7% in fiscal 2011 but still
well above the 'BBB' category median of 3.3%. Future capital spending continues
to be modest; the capital budget for 2013 is $13.5 million, which Fitch believes
is manageable. The service area is a credit positive with an unemployment rate
in Cleveland County of 4.4% as of July 2012, which is below the national
average. Government payors have been relatively stable at a moderate 53.7% of
gross revenues in fiscal 2012. Provision for bad debt is trending down,
declining 5% in fiscal 2012 from fiscal 2011. NRH controls 55% of the market
share in the primary service area, which as a credit strength. The closest
competitor, Integris Southwest Medical Center of Oklahoma, has just 9% of the
market. Norman Regional Hospital Authority is a public trust that was created by
the city to operate Norman Regional Hospital, a 337 licensed bed acute care
hospital. The system is currently composed of Norman Regional Hospital, 45-bed
Moore Medical Center and HealthPlex Hospital, a 136 bed hospital located four
miles from the main hospital that opened in October 2009. Total operating
revenue in fiscal 2012 was $386.2 million. NRH discloses quarterly and annual
financial information and utilization statistics to the MSRB's EMMA system.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)