May 3 Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A-' ratings to NextEra Energy Inc.'s (NEE)
issue of $600 million of equity units and to NextEra Energy Capital
Holdings' (Capital Holdings) $600 million series E senior unsecured debentures
due June 1, 2017. The current Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for NEE and Capital
Holdings are 'A-', and the Rating Outlook for both is Stable.
Each Equity Unit will consist of a forward equity purchase contract and series E
debentures of Capital Holdings. Purchase contracts will obligate the investors
to buy NEE common shares on or before June 1, 2015. The number of shares to be
bought will be determined by the applicable market value of NEE common stock
relative to a reference price and a threshold appreciation price. The applicable
market value of NEE common stock will be based on the market price of NEE's
common stock over a recent reference period. NEE has the right to defer contract
adjustment payments with respect to the equity units at any time through the
conversion date, but has no option to defer interest on the debentures. The
debentures issued in connection with the Equity Units are unconditionally
guaranteed by Capital Holdings' parent, NEE. Consistent with Fitch's hybrid
rating criteria, all of the units' value will be allocated to debt in Fitch's
review of the corporate capital structure, due to the senior ranking of the
debentures used as collateral for the transaction.
NEE's ratings are supported by sound liquidity and satisfactory cash flow from
two businesses: its utility subsidiary Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Capital
Holdings' non-regulated energy subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources (Energy
Resources). NEE's ratings reflect a shifting business mix through 2015 towards
regulated and highly contracted cash flows driven by significant rate base
growth opportunities at FPL, completion of regulated Lone Star transmission line
in 2013, weak wholesale prices that reduces the contribution of non-contracted
generation assets, and rising contribution from solar and Canadian wind
investments that partially offset the decline in U.S. wind investments due to
the 2012 expiration of tax subsidies.
Fitch expects NEE's cash flows from stable utility-type sources to grow during
2012 to 2015. At FPL, recovering retail sales and future rate cases to
incorporate new rate base investments will produce revenue uplift. At Capital
Holdings, completion of new Texas electric transmission assets will result in
predictable tariff revenues. Fitch forecasts that regulated businesses will
contribute more than 55% of NEE's EBITDA for the next several years. Within
Energy Resources, the contribution of long-term contracted generation assets
will increase. Fitch expects contractual sources to drive another 25 - 30% of
NEE's consolidated EBITDA over the next few years.
NEE's credit metrics, as reported, show more leverage than its 'A-' peers.
However, Fitch considers several factors that mitigate debt leverage. First,
sales at Energy Resources are supported by off-take contracts for a longer term
than most other peers (over 90% hedged over 2012 - 13). This provides NEE with
greater insulation to commodity price movements as compared to other hybrid
peers. Second, NEE's non-utility generation is concentrated in renewable and
nuclear resources with favorable environmental characteristics. Finally, about
$5.7 billion of consolidated debt (as of Dec. 31, 2011) is made up of project
finance loans that have limited or no corporate recourse.
Fitch's adjusted consolidated credit metrics for NEE incorporates off-credit
treatment to limited recourse debt at Energy Resources. This reflects Fitch's
assumption that NEE would walk away from these projects in the event of
financial deterioration, including those projects where a differential
membership interest has been sold. Fitch accordingly excludes the debt, interest
expense, EBITDA contribution and tax attributes from such projects and includes
only the distributable cash flow.
Positive rating actions on NEE and Capital Holdings appear unlikely at this
time.
Downward rating pressure could result from:
Deterioration in Florida Regulation: Any change in current FPSC regulatory
policies or adverse outcome in the pending rate case at FPL would adversely
affect NEE's and FPL's ratings.
Increase in Business Risk Profile: A change in strategy to invest in more
speculative assets, non-contracted renewable assets or a lower proportion of
cash flow under long-term contracts would increase business risk and could
result in lower ratings for NEE. The high level of capital expenditures at both
FPL and Capital Holdings creates completion risks, as well as funding risk.
Aggressive Financial Strategy: Any deterioration in credit measures that result
from higher use of leverage or outsized return of capital to shareholders could
lead to negative rating actions.
Change in Tax Laws or Regulations: Changes in tax rules that reduce NEE's
ability to monetize its accumulated production tax credits, investment tax
credits, and accumulated tax losses carried forward would be adverse to NEE's
cash flow credit measures.