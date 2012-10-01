Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the New Hampshire Muni Bond Bank's
(NHMBB) state guaranteed resolution bonds as follows:
--$3.8 million 1979 general resolution bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds are primarily secured by loan repayments and a cash funded debt service
reserve fund (DSRF). The DSRF is required to be maintained at maximum annual
debt service on the loan. Each loan securing the bonds is backed by a full faith
and credit pledged of the state. A state-aid intercept and a state moral
obligation on the reserve fund provide additional credit enhancement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG LOAN SECURITY: All municipal loans are backed by a general obligation
(GO) full faith and credit pledge of the state (GO debt rated 'AA+'; Stable
Outlook) and the rating on the bonds is directly tied to the state's GO rating.
SOLID RESERVE INVESTMENTS: Cash funded debt service reserves ($1.5 million)
which are invested in U.S. treasury and agency securities provide protection in
the event of any missed loan repayments; released reserves help pay debt service
as bonds amortize.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAM SECURITY: Bondholders are also afforded protection through a
state-aid intercept provision, although never tested, and a moral obligation of
the state to replenish the DSRF if it falls below its legal minimum.
CREDIT PROFILE
NHMBB's state guaranteed loan portfolio has declined to only nine borrowers,
down from 25 borrowers in 2009. The shrinkage of the state guaranteed loan
portfolio results from bonds maturing and is likely to continue as no new money
bonds have been issued under this program since 1997. Also, NHMBB does not
expect new money issuance under this resolution in the future.
All state guaranteed municipal bond issues are scheduled to mature in 2018.
Rather than fund loans to local government borrowers by issuing bonds under the
state guaranteed program, the NHMBB has instead issued bonds under its non-state
guaranteed 1978 (rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and 2005 (not rated by
Fitch) resolutions.
Fitch's rating is primarily based on the state's GO full faith and credit
pledge, which backs each loan under the 1979 bond resolution. Bondholders also
benefit from program reserves, which are available to make up shortfalls due to
any potential missed loan repayments. The reserve fund, which totals $1.5
million or 39.7% of bonds outstanding, is currently invested in U.S. treasury
and agency securities.
The bonds are also supported by a state aid intercept mechanism for any state
funds payable to borrowers and a state moral obligation, albeit not a legal
requirement, to replenish the DSRF if it falls below its minimum specified level
of maximum annual loan debt service. Neither the intercept nor the moral
obligation has ever been utilized because no borrower has defaulted on a loan
repayment since NHMBB began operations in 1977.
The portfolio consists of cities, towns, school districts and water and sewer
districts that have financed certain projects which are allowed under the state
guarantee resolution. North Conway Water Precinct is the largest borrower in the
pool with an outstanding loan totaling $1.4 million or approximately 55.6% of
the portfolio. Loan payments are due five days before the bond payment dates.
NHMBB could charge borrowers 12% interest if a payment were late.State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool CriteriaTax-Supported Rating CriteriaU.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaRating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs