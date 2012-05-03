May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Chapter 11
filing of Hawker Beechcraft Inc., parent of Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co.
LLC (both D/--), does not affect our ratings on either entity. We downgraded the
companies to 'D' on April 3, 2012, after a payment default. Our '4' recovery
rating on Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC's senior secured credit
facilities and our '6' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes
remain unchanged at this time. We will review the recovery ratings after
evaluating information about the bankruptcy and then likely withdraw our
ratings.