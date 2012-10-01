Oct 1 - On the effective date of Oct. 2, 2012 , Fitch Ratings will (i) upgrade the long-term rating to 'AAA', Stable Outlook, from 'AA+', Stable Outlook, and upgrade the short-term rating to 'F1+' from 'F1' assigned to the City of Chicago general obligation variable rate demand bonds Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program, series 2002B-3 (the Series 2002B-3 bonds), and (ii) confirm the long-term rating of 'AA+', Stable Outlook, and confirm the short-term rating of 'F1+' assigned to the City of Chicago general obligation variable rate demand bonds Neighborhoods Alive 21 Program, series 2002B-5 (the Series 2002B-5 bonds). The ratings actions are in connection with: (i) the substitution of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) previously provided by Bank of America, N.A. (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) with a substitute LOC issued by Royal Bank of Canada, acting through its WFC, New York, Branch (Royal Bank of Canada; rated 'AA/F1+', Stable Outlook) for the series 2002B-3 bonds; and (ii) the substitution of the LOC previously provided by The Northern Trust Company (rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) with a substitute LOC issued by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM; rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) for the series 2002B-5 bonds. The long-term ratings will continue to be determined using Fitch's dual-party pay criteria and will be based jointly on the underlying rating assigned to those bonds by Fitch (currently rated 'AA-', Stable Outlook), and the support provided by the respective substitute LOC. The short-term 'F1+' ratings for both series will be based solely on the respective substitute LOC.Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported BondsDual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds