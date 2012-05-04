The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's recent launch of its REO-to-rent program, which aims to help clear the inventory of foreclosed real-estate-owned (REO) properties from Fannie Mae and other government-sponsored entities, has captured the attention of the securitization market, according to a recent report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The program began soliciting bids from qualified investors on approximately 2,500 properties in eight of the hardest-hit metropolitan areas earlier this year. And given the current extent of the REO inventory and its potential to grow, the potential market may be sizable. "Drawing from existing securitization structures, REO-to-rent securitizations could take a number of forms," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jaiho Cho. "The rental streams from a pool of underlying REO assets could potentially provide a steady cash flow to back such transactions, and these structures could also incorporate proceeds from the eventual sale of the properties into their cash flows." A hypothetical REO-to-rent securitization could resemble a mortgage-backed securitization in which a pool of property assets secures the transaction, except that rental streams, rather than mortgage payments, would provide the cash flow. Another possibility is a hybrid structure similar to triple-net-lease securitizations, in which the lease payments themselves (rather than the underlying mortgages) are pledged as collateral, with the properties providing some level of recovery support. "The securitization approach may offer a number of advantages to investors and other market participants," Mr. Cho said, "including its ability to achieve economies of scale, its capacity for efficient allocation of resources, and its use of risk tranching to allow investors with different risk appetites to participate." Potential credit considerations would likely include rental income, operating expenses and other costs, the geographic diversification or concentration of the portfolio, and the proceeds from eventual property sales. The property manager's expertise in large-scale residential real estate management and ability to manage subservicing arrangements may also be a credit consideration. "Investors looking for alternative ways to invest in the U.S. housing sector may view the REO-to-rent market as a compelling, if still nascent, asset type," Mr. Cho said. "As the pilot REO-to-rent programs continue to launch, investors and other market participants will likely become more comfortable with the framework -- and REO-to-rent securitizations could, as a part of this market, contribute to a much needed rebooting of the U.S. real estate market." The full article, "REO-to-Rent Securitizations: Structural And Credit Considerations For An Emerging Asset Class," was published May 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.