Overview
-- United Parcel Service (UPS) has announced its financing plan for its
proposed acquisition of TNT Express N.V. It also announced that it expects to
spend $1.5 billion on share repurchases in both 2012 and 2013.
-- We are keeping our ratings on UPS on CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we had placed them after UPS first announced the
acquisition plan.
-- We are also evaluating UPS' exposure to multiemployer pension plans
(MEPPs). This liability, which we view as a debt equivalent, has increased as
a result of record low interest rates and low asset returns.
-- Based on an evaluation of the company's proposed transaction
financing, share repurchase plans, MEPP exposure, and TNT Express integration
plan, we believe a downgrade would be limited to one notch.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we had placed them on Feb. 17, 2012.
Rationale
UPS announced on May 3, 2012, that it plans to finance the TNT Express
transaction with $5 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of debt. It also
announced that it plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in both 2012 and
2013. UPS announced on March 19, 2012, that it had reached an agreement to
acquire TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) for EUR9.50 per share in cash, or
an estimated $6.77 billion. We originally placed our UPS ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012, after UPS
acknowledged that it had made a proposal to acquire TNT Express for EUR9 per
share in cash. TNT Express rejected the initial proposal but subsequently
agreed to the sweetened deal.
UPS originally announced that it planned to finance the acquisition with $3
billion of cash and to use debt to finance the rest. It has revised that plan
and now expects to use $5 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of debt to fund the
transaction. At the time it announced the deal, UPS stated that it expects
EUR400 million-EUR550 million ($525 million-$725 million) in annual run rate
savings after year four, but will spend EUR1 billion ($1.31 billion) to achieve
those synergies.
We believe the transaction will enhance UPS' business profile by bolstering
its position in Europe and providing it with growth opportunities in other
international markets where it currently has limited presence. However, the
transaction will initially cause a deterioration in credit metrics. UPS'
financial profile has also been weakened somewhat by multiemployer pension
plans, which have become more of a potential burden. Still, based on our
current understanding of the economics of the deal, we believe any downgrade
likely would be limited to one notch.
UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a significant
presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package
delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT
Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. The
combined entity would generate annual revenues of more than $60 billion. The
deal is subject to various approvals, including regulatory approval and
shareholder approval. PostNL N.V. holds approximately 29.8% of the shares of
TNT Express and has committed to supporting the transaction.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will monitor the regulatory and shareholder approval process
and will resolve the CreditWatch once the transaction's terms and conditions
are finalized. Any negative rating action likely would be limited to one
notch, based on the company's proposed transaction financing, TNT Express
integration plan, share repurchase plans, and multiemployer pension plan
exposure. Although UPS does not expect the deal to close until the third
quarter of 2012, we may provide indicative ratings before then, based on an
assumption that the transaction goes forward as proposed.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
United Parcel Service Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg
Commercial paper A-1+/Watch Neg
United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg
