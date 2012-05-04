May 4 - The acquisition of 60% of Weetabix by Chinese food producer Bright
Food highlights the increasingly two-way nature of Western brand expansion into
emerging markets, Fitch Ratings says. Richer Western multinationals are seeking
to push into emerging economies, both organically and via acquisitions, while
emerging market companies want to acquire more capital-constrained Western
businesses.
Stagnant growth in developed markets, combined with continued growth in emerging
markets, has partly reversed the seemingly one-way trend of Western
multinationals expanding into emerging markets that prevailed five years ago. We
think this will continue as long as Western brands are still able to command a
premium position among consumers in emerging markets - or provide other ways to
drive demand - and emerging market companies remain cash rich. Western companies
with strong balance sheets, however, are still both willing and able to invest
in China and other emerging markets, illustrated by Nestle's acquisition of 60%
stakes in Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu Foods late last year.
The likely success of the Weetabix deal and its related brands in China is
uncertain; Weetabix still earns most of its revenues from the UK, with exposures
in emerging markets negligible. However, it will potentially capitalise on the
slow, yet sustained trend in parts of Asia towards a more Western-style
breakfast. It will also be helped by Bright Food's retail presence, marketing
and, critically in China, distribution resources. Bright Food has said it will
use its resources to market Weetabix elsewhere in Asia and globally.
The acquisition also gives hope to some of the more challenged LBOs that retain
good brands, affirming expectations that brand value is measured by more than
just ongoing cash generation. The partial sale of Weetabix by Lion Capital gives
the sponsor both a partial exit and the ability to benefit from further
potential upside from Weetabix's Chinese expansion. While we would not draw a
trend from the Weetabix transaction, Asian trade buyers may provide a ray of
hope for LBO equity sponsors looking for an exit in the current lacklustre
European M&A and primary equity markets.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.