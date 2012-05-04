May 4 - Increases in the standard variable rates (SVRs) announced by various UK building societies and banks may have only a limited impact on affordability for the majority of affected borrowers, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch remains concerned however that because these increases are linked to a structural rise in bank and building society funding costs, they may represent the start of a wider push by lenders to recover lost interest margin. This raises the prospect of further SVR increases to levels where borrowers may come under significant financial pressure. This risk is exacerbated because bank funding costs will likely remain high until disruptions in the wholesale funding markets come to an end. Borrowers affected by the recent rises will, in most circumstances, be paying less than they were when they took out the original loan. Between June 2004 and November 2008, the lowest average new lending rate was 4.89%, comfortably above, for example, the 3.99% Halifax has charged from 1 May. The average new business interest rate did not drop below 4% until January 2010. Although affordability is likely to have been squeezed in the current environment by factors such as inflation and unemployment, lenders try to anticipate such scenarios by stressing a borrower's affordability at the time of origination by up to 2% above their initial or reversion rate, ensuring that most borrowers, unless their circumstances change significantly, should be able to absorb such an increase. Should their credit profile allow, impacted borrowers may seek to remortgage with another lender. Their desire and ability to do this will depend on the willingness of other lenders to extend new mortgage loans at lower rates than the newly raised SVRs, given the current tightening of credit availability. Much will also depend on whether borrowers continue to be attracted by two- to three-year discounted rates, regardless of reversion rates. A rise in fees may also make refinancing less attractive. Nevertheless, the overall average bank lending rate for new mortgage business stood at 3.64% in March. Lenders may view this as an opportunity to fill their limited monthly targets with low LTV remortgage activity. With that in mind, approximately 50% of securitised master trust assets are on a SVR, representing a substantial proportion of the overall UK mortgage market. We believe that about GBP21bn of these assets are directly impacted by the recently announced rises, however there is potential for an even greater impact should other lenders follow suit. The recently announced new rates generally represent a move towards the trend rate for the major high street lenders, rather than a break out into new territory. As SVR rises are partly the consequence of a structural shift in bank funding costs, if we see increases of a similar magnitude from lenders that already have an SVR around or above the current trend rate of 4-4.5%, then we would expect a greater impact on affordability and an increase in the arrears rate. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.