Overview
-- We expect operating results and credit metrics at U.S.-based Consol
Energy Inc. to weaken in 2012 as result of low prices caused by the
combination of weather-induced weak utility demand and switching to natural
gas from coal, lower met coal prices, and low natural gas prices.
-- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013.
-- We are revising the outlook on Consol to stable from positive and
affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite industry
headwinds, the firm's low-cost coal operations should remain strong enough to
fund its capital expenditure programs while enabling credit metrics to be
maintained at levels consistent with the 'BB' rating.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Canonsburg, Pa.-based Consol
Energy Inc. (Consol). At the same time, we revised the rating to stable
from
positive.
Rationale
The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our view that the
company's performance and cash generation should be strong enough to maintain
credit metrics within our expectations for the 'BB' rating and fund its
reduced, but still substantial, capital programs. Our rating incorporates our
expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain below 5x and funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt between 15% and 20% during the next year or so. It also
reflects our view that along with the rest of the coal industry, Consol is
facing a number of challenges that will cause performance to fall short of its
2011 results. These include lower metallurgical (met) coal prices from lower
global demand and fewer weather-related supply disruptions in Australia,
higher costs for safety and environmental compliance, rising labor costs, and
low natural gas prices that affect the demand for coal and decrease earnings
in its natural gas business. Moreover, over the next several years,
more-stringent environmental regulations for power plants make it less likely
that new coal-fired generation plants will be built in the U.S. and could
reduce the demand for coal and pressure prices.
The 'BB' corporate credit rating reflects the combination of what we consider
to be Consol's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant"
financial risk profile. The company is an efficient producer of underground
coal, has a significant reserve base, and, over time, we expect it to benefit
from its energy-diversification strategy. The ratings also reflect its high
degree of operating leverage, the challenges inherent in coal mining
(including increasing regulatory scrutiny), and lower-than-anticipated natural
gas prices. Consol's significant financial risk profile reflects high
financial leverage, large ongoing capital expenditures, and high adjusted debt
levels. As of March 31, 2012, total debt was about $6.5 billion (adjusted for
$345 million of capitalized operating leases, $422 million of tax-effected
asset-retirement obligations, $2.3 billion of tax-effected postretirement
benefit obligations, and $230 million of other adjustments).
We expect EBITDA for 2012 to be $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, compared with
$2.1 billion in 2011, and do not expect meaningful improvements in 2013. These
expectations assume steam coal prices of about $62 per ton, reflecting current
firm tonnage pricing; met coal of about $150 per ton at the mine, reflecting
weaker global prices; unhedged natural gas prices of about $2.00; and roughly
a 10%-15% increase in costs, reflecting a potential 2 million to 3 million
tons reduction in volumes. We estimate that debt to EBITDA will be below 5x
and FFO to total debt will be between 15% and 20%, consistent with the 'BB'
rating at this point in the cycle. As of March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was
3.3x and FFO to total debt about 18%.
In the longer term, we expect that demand for Northern Appalachian coal will
improve as it replaces some higher-cost Central Appalachian coal and that met
coal prices will improve as global economic activity improves, benefitting
from strong global demand and limited supply. Natural gas, despite our
expectations for continued relatively low prices, should remain a significant
and growing contributor to Consol's performance as volumes increase. To the
extent markets are weak and Consol generates less cash flow than we currently
anticipate, we would expect the company to pare back capital spending and take
other steps to improve its financial profile, including potential further
asset sales.
Consol has significant coal and gas reserves--4.5 billion tons of coal
reserves and 3.5 Tcfe (trillion cubic feet) of proved gas reserves--ensuring
long-term production. Its coal reserves are conducive to long-wall mining, a
very efficient underground mining method that accounts for the vast majority
of its coal production. However, long-wall mining is also capital intensive,
resulting in relatively high fixed costs.
The company has benefitted over the past couple of years from exporting a
portion of its Northern Appalachian steam coal into the seaborne met coal
market, which has higher prices than realized domestically, somewhat
offsetting higher costs and natural gas price weakness. As of March 31, 2012,
the company had most of its planned 2012 steam coal volumes committed and
priced, at about $62 per ton, but most of its high quality met coal remains
uncommitted. About 48% of planned 2012 natural gas production is hedged at
$5.25 per Mcf (thousands of cubic feet), but the company is still
significantly exposed to currently low (under $3.00 per Mcf) gas prices.
Liquidity
Consol's liquidity is "strong" according to our criteria. Relevant aspects of
our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will
exceed uses by 1.5x or more;
-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline 30%; and
-- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely
would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test
measures.
The company has no significant maturities in the next couple of years. As of
March 31, 2012, Consol had consolidated liquidity of about $2.7 billion,
including approximately $287 million in cash, $1.4 billion available on the
$1.5 billion Consol Energy bank facility due 2016, about $930 million
available on the CNX Gas $1 billion million facility due 2016, and $39 million
available on its $200 million accounts receivables program, all net of letters
of credit. The bank facilities have maximum leverage, secured leverage, and
interest coverage covenants. The Consol Energy facility covenants include a
maximum leverage test of 4.75x through March 2013 and 4.5x thereafter, a
minimum interest coverage test of 2.5x, and a senior secured leverage test of
2x. The CNX Gas covenants include a maximum leverage test of 3.5x and minimum
interest coverage of 3x. Consol has ample cushion under these covenants and,
given our current expectations, will continue to have ample covenant head room.
Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012, was modestly
negative after roughly $1.4 billion in capital spending. We expect Consol to
reduce its spending in 2012 and, in the current market conditions, to adjust
its capital-spending program to fit within its internally generated cash flow.
Given its aggressive spending, however, we believe the company is unlikely to
generate significant levels of free cash flow in the foreseeable future.
Although we expect it to refrain from material debt-financed share
repurchases, Consol pays a dividend that totals about $114 million annually.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Consol,
published on March 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Consol's credit metrics will remain
consistent with our expectations for the 'BB' rating. Pressure on mining
costs, persistent low natural gas prices, volatile met coal prices, and
regulatory and environmental pressures on the company's businesses could make
it difficult to show sustained improvements during the next couple of years.
As a result, in 2012 and 2013 we expect credit measures to remain consistent
with the 'BB' rating with debt to EBITDA below 5x and FFO to total debt to
between 15% and 20%.
We could take a positive rating action if over time economic improvement and
lower production from higher-cost Central Appalachia supports steady demand
and sufficient pricing for the company's coal to offset cost pressures, and if
natural gas prices rebound, resulting in credit metrics consistent with a
higher rating. We would expect that Consol would be able to maintain on
average EBITDA of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion, debt to EBITDA below 4x, and
FFO to total debt about 20%. We also assume that debt levels will not increase
significantly from current levels, reflecting our expectations that Consol's
capital expenditure program will be funded with internally generated funds.
We could take a negative rating action if the company is unable to realize
sufficient pricing to fund its significant plans to increase gas production,
if a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, if costs
escalate meaningfully, or if coal demand deteriorates unexpectedly, resulting
in weaker credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating
action if debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below
15%, and these measures were likely to be maintained at those levels for an
extended period.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Consol Energy Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
Consol Energy Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 3
Subordinated BB-
Preferred Stock B
