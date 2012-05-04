Overview -- U.S.-based industrial engineered products and applications provider TriMas Corp. has improved its operating performance and sustained stronger credit metrics. -- We are raising our ratings on TriMas, including our corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects favorable growth prospects in the company's key packaging and energy markets and our belief that TriMas will maintain credit metrics and financial policies commensurate with the rating. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on TriMas Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on the senior secured credit facilities to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the facilities remains '1', indicating very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a default. We also raised our issue rating on the second-lien notes to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes remains '6', indicating negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The upgrade reflects TriMas' continued good operating performance and credit measures, including total debt to EBITDA (with Standard & Poor's adjustments) of slightly more than 3x as of March 31, 2012. We expect this metric to improve modestly through 2012 as the company benefits from recent acquisitions and good demand in some of its energy and packaging end markets. While economic prospects are increasingly mixed, we believe TriMas' cash balance and current credit measures provide it some cushion to absorb an economic downturn, even with future covenant step-downs, at the higher rating. In our assessment, TriMas has a "fair" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company has maintained good credit ratios due to steady free cash flow generation and continued focus on debt reduction. TriMas' operating performance should continue to benefit from moderate demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012 and further improvement in productivity and efficiency. The company's focus on cost containment and working capital investment led to EBITDA margin improvement to about 17% as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with an average 15% over the past three years. We expect revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digits and modest improvement in EBITDA margin for 2012. This could likely result in adjusted leverage of less than 3x. We further expect that TriMas will maintain its credit measures while it expands through acquisitions. Also, we see less risk, stemming from the significant reduction in the private-equity sponsor's ownership stake in this public company over the past couple of years. TriMas' products include towing systems and trailer components, packaging systems, aerospace fastening systems, and engineered components products. The company serves certain commercial, industrial, and consumer application markets. About 70% of its sales are from products that have No. 1 or No. 2 positions in markets that have a limited number of manufacturers. These industries are competitive, and most are cyclical. Geographic diversity remains relatively limited; non-U.S. revenues represent less than 20% of sales. Operating conditions are improving. The company reported double-digit revenue growth in 2011 and the first quarter of 2012. The packaging, engineered components, and energy segments are primarily leading the improvement. Its packaging and aerospace businesses have relatively good margins. And the towing systems, trailer component products, and recreational accessories businesses--which had suffered because of the recession, lack of credit availability, and price competition from products made in Southeast Asia--reported increased earnings. Restructuring, cost controls, and sourcing more commoditized products from low-cost countries will likely counter any future raw material inflation and help TriMas maintain profitability as sales gradually recover. As of March 31, 2012, the ratio of total lease- and pension-adjusted debt (adjusted for off-balance-sheet receivables securitization and postretirement obligations) to EBITDA was slightly more than 3x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 20% (these ratios are not directly comparable with the company's covenant calculations). We expect our adjusted measures to remain consistent with our expectations for the rating, including a total debt to EBITDA of 3.5x-4x and FFO to total debt of about 15%-20%. With additional improvement in operating income and expected free cash flow generation, the company could reduce debt leverage further. TriMas just completed an equity offering that we believe supports financial flexibility, including cash for potential acquisitions and modest debt reduction. We expect the company to make bolt-on acquisitions to improve its revenues and market presence, as it did with the recently announced acquisition of 70% of specialty packaging company Arminak & Associates for about $60 million cash. TriMas also reduced its debt by more than $100 million in the past few years using the free cash flow it generated. Liquidity We believe TriMas has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. -- We believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. -- The company has good relationships with its banks and has access to the capital markets, as evidenced by its refinancing and equity offering. As of March 31, 2012, the company had $15 million in cash following the packaging acquisition and ample availability under its $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility. It has no significant near-term maturities. Financial covenants governing the company's credit facility include a leverage ratio requirement that tightens in the future. Steady free cash flow generation and continued focus on debt reduction has helped the company build headroom over the leverage covenant, and we currently expect TriMas to remain in compliance. We project TriMas will likely spend about $40 to $45 million on capital spending in 2012. We expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity and to generate positive free operating cash flow reaching $60 million in 2012. Cash on hand, cash flow, and availability under the revolver provide adequate liquidity sources to fund the company's working capital needs, capital expenditures, and bolt-on acquisitions. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on TriMas Corp., to be published May 4, 2012, following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Trimas to perform well this year considering the current global industrial conditions, and our ratings assume revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady margin performance. We also expect Trimas to use some of its consistent free cash flow on acquisitions to complement organic growth, while maintaining adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage of 3.5x to 4x. Although the potential for weakening economic conditions presents some downside risk, we don't see a downgrade as likely based on the company's operational improvements. Still, we could lower the rating if we expect the company's operating performance to deteriorate, if we expected a debt-financed acquisition to result in total debt to EBITDA of more than 4x for an extended period, or if the cushion on covenants were to deteriorate. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company sustains total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and FFO to total debt of about 25% and maintains a disciplined financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From TriMas Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Positive/-- Senior secured (first-lien) BB+ BB Recovery rating 1 1 Senior secured (second-lien) B B- Recovery rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.