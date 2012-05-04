May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC' issue rating to the proposed $175 million junior priority lien secured
term loan due 2015 (the proposed loan), to be borrowed by Travelport LLC
(Travelport; B-/Stable/--). Travelport is the indirect subsidiary of U.S.-based
travel services provider Travelport Holdings Ltd. (Travelport Holdings;
B-/Stable/--). The issue rating on the proposed loan is two notches below the
corporate credit rating on Travelport.
We also assigned a recovery rating of '6' to the proposed loan, indicating our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a
payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the proposed loan are
subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
At the same time, we placed our 'B' issue rating on Travelport's first-lien
senior secured debt facilities on CreditWatch with positive implications,
pending the completion of the refinancing. Our recovery rating on these
instruments is unchanged at '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial
(70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We
expect to raise the issue rating on these facilities to 'B+' from 'B' and
revise the recovery rating to '1' from '2' once the refinancing has closed.
In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on Travelport's existing
senior unsecured notes. The '5' recovery rating on these instruments remains
unchanged, reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for
debtholders in the event of a payment default.
Finally, we affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating on Travelport's existing
second-lien facility, subordinated notes, and payment-in-kind (PIK) loan. The
'6' recovery rating on these instruments remains unchanged, reflecting our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a
payment default.
We understand that Travelport will use the proceeds of the proposed loan to
refinance the first-lien senior secured debt maturing in 2013.
The CreditWatch positive on the first-lien senior secured issue ratings
reflects our view of the positive effects of the refinancing on the recovery
prospects for this class of debt. On completion of the proposed transaction,
we expect to revise the recovery rating to '1' from '2' to reflect our view
that recovery prospects on the first-lien debt will increase above 90% as the
amount of first-lien debt will fall.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The proposed loan would benefit from the same security package as that granted
to the existing first-lien and second-lien creditors. However, its claims on
the security would rank junior to those of the first-lien debt and senior to
those of the second-lien debt, according to two new intercreditor agreements
that we understand the first-lien, second-lien, and junior priority lien
creditors will enter into. In the event that the proposed loan cannot be
repaid from the collateral, any deficiency would rank on a subordinated
basis--that is, junior to the senior unsecured notes. The ranking of any
deficiency claim is identical for the proposed loan and second-lien debt.
We understand that, as part of last year's refinancing, additional collateral
has or will be granted in favor of the first-lien facilities, including a
pledge on 100% of the shares of Travelport (Bermuda) Ltd., which holds the
majority of the company's non-U.S. assets. As a result of the additional
collateral, we believe the proportion of the company's EBITDA covered by the
collateral and guarantee package may increase above the current level of about
60%, even if we view share pledges from holding companies as a relatively weak
form of security. We reflect this in our valuation by increasing the
proportion of our stressed enterprise value derived from the guarantor group
to 70% from 60%. We note, however, that the improvement in collateral and
coverage for first-lien creditors is at the expense of recoveries for the
unsecured creditors. Nevertheless, we still calculate the recovery prospects
for the unsecured creditors in the 10%-30% range, as indicated by our recovery
rating of '5'.
Assuming completion of the refinancing, our simulated default scenario
contemplates a payment default in 2014 owing to weaker trading than we
forecast under our base-case scenario and an inability to meet debt maturities
that year. We estimate EBITDA at default at about $395 million. We believe
that Travelport Holdings would reorganize in the event of default.
From our gross enterprise value of $2.4 billion, we deduct enforcement costs
and finance leases totaling about $280.0 million. This leaves a net enterprise
value of $2.1 billion available for creditors. We now assume that the
guarantor group accounts for about 70% of this amount, over which the claims
of first-lien senior secured lenders (assuming completion of the refinancing)
totaling about $1,620 million would have priority. We assume that the
remaining 30%--comprising the value of the non-U.S. businesses--would then be
available to meet the deficiency claims of the first-lien senior secured
lenders and senior unsecured obligations on a pari passu basis. We estimate
that total claims on this proportion of the enterprise value would be about
$1.2 billion, which includes about $150 million of senior secured claims not
covered by the collateral.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Travelport LLC, Dec. 21, 2011
-- Travelport Recovery Rating Profile, Nov. 16, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
RATINGS LIST
New Ratings
Travelport LLC
Senior Secured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Travelport LLC
Senior Secured B/Watch Pos B
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC+
Recovery Rating 5 5
Subordinated CCC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Travelport Holdings Ltd.
Subordinated CCC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
