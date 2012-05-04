May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based health insurance and health care company Bupa Finance plc's (BF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. "The ratings now bear some headroom for acquisitions following the further deleveraging activity in 2011, following that in 2009 and 2010, and after the acquisition of MBF, an Australian private medical insurance (PMI) provider which Bupa Finance acquired in May 2008 for GBP1.2bn," says Britta Holt, a Director in Fitch's Corporates team. "Although Bupa Finance has no current plans for major debt-financed acquisitions, Fitch regards these as a likely event over the next few years, given the continuing generation of an abundant free cash flow and a group legal structure that does not allow dividend payments or share buybacks." Despite challenging market conditions in FY11, BF showed impressive organic sales growth of 6%, mainly driven by its Australian, Asian and Spanish PMI operations. It was able to increase its adjusted group EBITDAR to GBP734m (FY10: GBP728m). Solid cash flow generation also helped the group to improve its lease-, hybrid-, restricted cash- and interest income-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to 0.8x in 2011, down from 1.1x in 2010. Rent- and restricted cash adjusted EBITDAR fixed charge cover stood at 6.4x in 2011 (2010: 6.0x). BF's ratings are supported by its strong market positions in its core private medical insurance markets of the UK, Australia and Spain. Furthermore, it benefits from geographical diversification in terms of economies, customers and fiscal incentives for private health insurance. The ratings also benefit from BF's strong market positions in the fragmented UK and Spanish care home markets, where it is respectively the second- and third-largest market player. In order to assess the core cash flow generation within BF relative to its debt obligations, Fitch excludes restricted cash flow and cash (restricted due to regulatory requirements for its PMI businesses) from BF's consolidated results. The agency also assesses the company's cash interest income, which is part of its PMI operating income in EBITDAR. Bupa Insurance Ltd.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating is 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.